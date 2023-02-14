Your evening brief - PM Hasina for exploring new markets for Bangladeshi garments

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked concerned authorities to explore new markets for Bangladeshi garments with the invention of newer items keeping pace with its ever-changing trend. Read More

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (14 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Pahela Falgun brings colour, hope to life; celebrations at Charukola

Dhaka has worn a colourful look as festival-loving Bangladeshi people celebrate the first day of the most anticipated season Boshonto (Spring) and globally celebrated Valentine's Day on Tuesday (14 February). Read More

Traffic gridlock towards Shahbagh and Dhaka University area

As people are celebrating Pahela Falgun and Valentine's Day on Tuesday, roads towards Shahbagh and Dhaka University area are experiencing traffic gridlocks. Read More

DSEX: Top 5 draggers and pullers

Companies having higher free-float market capitalisation impact the equity indices more than others. Read More

Navana CNG emerges as the top gainer today

In an effort to reverse the declining trend, Navana CNG Ltd shares spiked up in the Dhaka Stock Exchange. Read More

Premier Cement declares 10% cash dividend

Premier Cement Mills PLC has declared a 10% cash dividend for their shareholders for the fiscal year 2021-22. Read More

BD Thai Food posts 12.5% profit growth in Q2

BD Thai Food and Beverage Limited, a concern of BD Thai Group, posted a 12.5% profit growth in the second quarter (October to December) of the ongoing fiscal year. Read More

City General's profit goes up 34% rising on premium income

The net profit of City General Insurance Company Limited posted 34% profit growth for the year 2022 due to a significant increase in premium income. Read More

Railway inks Tk193 crore feasibility study contract for 11 projects

Bangladesh Railway has signed a Tk193,64,28,506 contract with four companies for their consultancy services for Railway Connectivity Improvement Preparatory Facility (RCIPF) project funded by ADB. Read More

Probe report submission on BB reserve heist deferred for 69th time

The court has again postponed the date for submitting the investigation report of the case filed regarding the 2016 Bangladesh Bank reserve heist to 4 April. With this, the submission date has been postponed for the 69th time. Read More

Vinay Kwatra's visit to further strengthen, add momentum to Dhaka-Delhi ties, India hopes

The visit of Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra to Bangladesh is in line with the "highest priority" accorded as per India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the country's Ministry of External Affairs said today. Read More

Grameen UNIQLO closing 4 showrooms in Dhaka

Grameen UNIQLO, a social business organisation, has announced the closure of four of its showrooms in Dhaka from 20 February. Read More

President-elect Mohammad Shahabuddin resigns from IBBL

President-elect Mohammad Shahabuddin Chuppu has resigned from the board of directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL). Read More

Boat with 69 Rohingyas from Bangladesh reach India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands

A motorboat with 69 Rohingyas reached the Nicobar district of India on Monday (13 February) morning, Indian officials said. Read More

8 arrested for smuggling 24.4 kg gold into India through Bangladesh border

The Indian Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday said that its personnel have arrested eight individuals for smuggling gold through the Bangladesh border hidden in strips in the false cavities of vehicles. Read More

Modi's party has 'nothing to hide' on India's Adani group - minister

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party has "nothing to hide or be afraid of" on the controversy over Adani group, the home minister said on Tuesday, responding to opposition allegations of favouring the conglomerate attacked by a U.S. short seller. Read More

Adani Group likely to repay short-term commercial paper borrowings

Two large companies within India's embattled Adani Group are likely to repay their short-term commercial paper (CP) debt as they come due over the next few months, instead of rolling them over as is normal, two merchant bankers and a company official directly familiar with the matter said. Read More

Oil prices fall on US crude reserve release

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after the US government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) as mandated by lawmakers, defying expectations from some traders that the release could be cancelled or delayed. Read More

In Pakistan, milk's price is PKR 210 per litre and chicken now costs over 780

Amid a severe economic crisis as Pakistan seeks a deal with IMF, consumers continue to face severe prices for daily use items including milk and chicken. Prices of loose milk have been increased to PKR 210 from 190 per litre and live broiler chicken has seen an increase of Rs30-40 per kg in the last two days with which it now costs 480-500 per kilogram, Dawn reported. Read More

At least 3 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Michigan State University

At least three people were killed and five injured after a gunman opened fire at Michigan State University on Monday night, as law enforcement swarmed the main campus in East Lansing searching for a lone suspect, police said. Read More

Pakistan set for tax hikes in return for massive IMF bailout

Cash-strapped Pakistan will impose new taxes of 170 billion rupees this month in a bid for massive bailout, officials and analysts said Monday, even as they warned the new taxes could accelerate the country's spiraling inflation. Read More

BBC says 'fully cooperating' with Indian tax authorities

BBC News said on Tuesday it was fully cooperating with India's income tax authorities at its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. Read More