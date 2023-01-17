Your evening brief - PM Hasina for austerity, wise govt spending
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed all to maintain austerity and urged to ensure wise and effective use of government funds. The premier made the call while chairing an Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) meeting on Tuesday (17 January). Read more
Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (17 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…
Bangladesh to be first in Asia to receive loan from IMF's 'Resilience and Sustainability Fund'
Bangladesh is going to be the first country in Asia to receive loan from International Monetary Fund's (IMF) "Resilience and Sustainability Fund" (RSF). Read more
Price of three commemorative gold coins increased
The central bank has increased the price of three commemorative gold coins citing an increase in gold price in the local and international market. Read more
Bangladesh's economic outlook still clouded by uncertainties: Cenbank
The Bangladesh Bank (BB) in its latest annual report has sounded a caution stating that some headwinds to economic growth and inflation outlook could emerge from external factors despite a resilient economic recovery that prevailed in FY22. Read more
Zafar Iqbal, Hasina Khan accept responsibility for plagiarism in textbooks
Prof Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and Professor Hasina Khan have admitted to the allegation of plagiarising contents of the National Geographic Educational site into the class seven science book "Anusandhani Path". Read more
Nationwide deworming campaign begins 22 Jan
The 27th National Deworming Campaign will begin across the country on 22 January. Read more
Haji Salim freed on bail
Former Awami League lawmaker Haji Salim, who has been undergoing treatment at BSMMU prison cell, has been freed on bail. Read more
BSEC forms Shariah Advisory Council for stock market
In a move towards developing Shariah-based capital market Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has formed a nine-member council to advise it on this subject. Read more
Fakhrul returns home after health checkup at hospital
BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has returned home from hospital after receiving treatment. Read more
No CCTV cameras during Bogura by-polls due to lack of allocation
There will be no CCTV cameras on 1 February for by-polls to the five constituencies vacated by BNP lawmakers in December due to a lack of budget allocation, Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana said on Tuesday. Read more
Argument over badminton leaves two stabbed dead in Cox's Bazar
Two young have been stabbed to death following a brawl over playing badminton in Cox's Bazar. Read more
Saudi Arabia reduces Umrah insurance cost for overseas pilgrims by 63%
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the cost of comprehensive insurance for overseas Umrah performers has been reduced by 63 percent. Read more
Davos 2023: Recession casts long shadow over opening of WEF summit
The prospect of imminent global recession cast a long shadow over Davos on Monday as participants gathering for the opening of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting counted the likely cost for their economies and businesses. Read more
Over 9,000 civilians killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded - Kyiv
Over 9,000 civilians, including 453 children, have been killed in Ukraine since Russia's invasion last February, a senior Ukrainian presidential aide said on Tuesday. Read more
Will take to streets if needed: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki
Bangladeshi film director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has said he would take resort to any means necessary to clear his film "Shonibar Bikel" from the censor board and ensure its release. Read more