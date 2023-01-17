Your evening brief - PM Hasina for austerity, wise govt spending

Daily Brief

Your evening brief - PM Hasina for austerity, wise govt spending

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed all to maintain austerity and urged to ensure wise and effective use of government funds. The premier made the call while chairing an Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) meeting on Tuesday (17 January).

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (17 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Bangladesh to be first in Asia to receive loan from IMF's 'Resilience and Sustainability Fund'

Bangladesh is going to be the first country in Asia to receive loan from International Monetary Fund's (IMF) "Resilience and Sustainability Fund" (RSF).

Price of three commemorative gold coins increased

The central bank has increased the price of three commemorative gold coins citing an increase in gold price in the local and international market.

Bangladesh's economic outlook still clouded by uncertainties: Cenbank

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) in its latest annual report has sounded a caution stating that some headwinds to economic growth and inflation outlook could emerge from external factors despite a resilient economic recovery that prevailed in FY22.

Zafar Iqbal, Hasina Khan accept responsibility for plagiarism in textbooks

Prof Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and Professor Hasina Khan have admitted to the allegation of plagiarising contents of the National Geographic Educational site into the class seven science book "Anusandhani Path".

Nationwide deworming campaign begins 22 Jan

The 27th National Deworming Campaign will begin across the country on 22 January.

Haji Salim freed on bail

Former Awami League lawmaker Haji Salim, who has been undergoing treatment at BSMMU prison cell, has been freed on bail.

BSEC forms Shariah Advisory Council for stock market

In a move towards developing Shariah-based capital market Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has formed a nine-member council to advise it on this subject.

Fakhrul returns home after health checkup at hospital

BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has returned home from hospital after receiving treatment.

No CCTV cameras during Bogura by-polls due to lack of allocation

There will be no CCTV cameras on 1 February for by-polls to the five constituencies vacated by BNP lawmakers in December due to a lack of budget allocation, Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana said on Tuesday.

Argument over badminton leaves two stabbed dead in Cox's Bazar

Two young have been stabbed to death following a brawl over playing badminton in Cox's Bazar.

Saudi Arabia reduces Umrah insurance cost for overseas pilgrims by 63%

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the cost of comprehensive insurance for overseas Umrah performers has been reduced by 63 percent.

Davos 2023: Recession casts long shadow over opening of WEF summit

The prospect of imminent global recession cast a long shadow over Davos on Monday as participants gathering for the opening of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting counted the likely cost for their economies and businesses.

Over 9,000 civilians killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded - Kyiv

Over 9,000 civilians, including 453 children, have been killed in Ukraine since Russia's invasion last February, a senior Ukrainian presidential aide said on Tuesday.

Will take to streets if needed: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

Bangladeshi film director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has said he would take resort to any means necessary to clear his film "Shonibar Bikel" from the censor board and ensure its release.

