Your Evening Brief - PM Hasina attends coronation of King Charles III

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (6 May) attended the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in the UK. The ceremony, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, sees His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort. Sheikh Hasina earlier on 5 May attended King Charles III's reception for heads of state and government or overseas representatives in advance of the coronation of the King and Queen Consort. Read More

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday(6 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Ties with Bangladesh become multidimensional strategic partnership: EU

European Trade Commissioner and Executive Vice-President of the European Parliament Valdis Dombrovskis has termed Bangladesh-EU relations as a multidimensional strategic partnership. He made the remark while meeting with Bangladesh State Minister of Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam on Friday at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, a Foreign Ministry press release said here today. Read more

China 'unswervingly mediating' between Bangladesh, Myanmar to promote Rohingya repatriation: Ambassador Yao

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Saturday (6 May) said China, as a responsible major country, has been "unswervingly mediating" between Bangladesh and Myanmar to promote the repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland. "A local friend once told me sincerely that many people provide lip services, but only China is actually doing practical things to proceed with the repatriation," he said. Read more

Charles to finally get his crown as world watches coronation

Charles III arrived at Westminster Abbey to end his seven-decade wait to be crowned king, part of a gilded spectacle celebrating the monarchy's medieval roots and attempting to position it to survive the current era of technological and social change. Read more

UK PM Rishi Sunak sees Sheikh Hasina as his 'inspiration'

The United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today called Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a successful economic leader, saying, "You're an inspiration for us." "I'm following you for many years. You're a successful economic leader," Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem quoted Sunak as telling the Bangladesh premier at their maiden bilateral meeting at the Commonwealth Secretariat's Bilateral Meeting Room on Friday (5 May) (local time). Read more

Bangladesh signs deal with UK to buy Airbus aircraft

Bangladesh has signed a partnership deal with the UK for the necessary cooperation in the aviation sector, including a purchase of passenger and cargo aircrafts from Airbus. Under this deal, Bangladesh can also get long-term credit facilities from the UK Export Finance scheme on easy terms for the purchase of the aircraft from the leading European manufacturer, according to a release issued by the Bangladesh High Commission in the UK. Read more

BSCIC generates 14,724 employments in country's northwest region

Existing units on the industrial estates belonging to Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) generated employment for 14,724 people, both male and female, during the first nine months of the current fiscal. The people got the jobs in various fields like enterprise development, skill development and training, industry ownership transfer and establishment of new industries. Read more

Jagannath University student injured in Dhupkhola gas line explosion dies at DMCH

A student of Jagannath University, who sustained burn injuries in a gas pipeline explosion at Dhupkhola Bazar in the Gandaria area of Dhaka on 1 May, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery early Saturday (6 May). The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan Shaon, 22, son of Abdul Latif from Sadar upazila in Natore district. Read more

BNP smarting from PM's success on tours: Hasan Mahmud

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday (5 May) said that BNP leaders are smarting from the achievements of the Prime Minister's visits to Japan, the USA and the UK. "BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has broken all the previous records of lies from the resentment and frustration," he said. Read more

Rain likely across Bangladesh

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) this morning (Saturday, 6 May) predicted rain or thundershowers in different areas in the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am. "Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places," said a Met Office press release. Read more

Two children drown in pond in Sandwip

Total two children drowned in a pond near their house at Musapur village under Sandwip upazila of the district on Friday (5 May) evening. The victims were identified as Md Naim, 6, and his cousin Mahia, 6. Officer-in-Charge of Sandwip police station Md Shahidul Islam said the children drowned in the pond beside their residence around 6pm. Read more

India's forex reserves hit 10 month high at $588.78bn

India's foreign exchange reserves hit a 10-month high jumping $4.532 billion to $588.78 billion for the week ended 28 April, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday (5 May). The overall reserves had dropped $2.164 billion to $584.248 billion in the previous reporting week. Read more

Indian Commando chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar gunned down in Lahore

Wanted terrorist and Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar alias Malik Sardar Singh was gunned down by two unidentified gunmen in Johar Town, Lahore in Pakistan this morning. He was killed while walking near his house in Sunflower Society in Johar Town around 6 am along with his gunman by two unidentified men on a motorcycle. The gunman was injured in the shootout and shifted to the hospital for treatment. Read more

US bank lending touches record as deposits fall, Fed data shows

Deposits at US commercial banks fell toward the end of April to the lowest in nearly two years, data released on Friday by the Federal Reserve showed, while overall credit provided by banks moved up, led by a record level of outstanding loans and leases. Read more

Floods kill over 170 people in east DR Congo

More than 170 people have died after heavy rains and flooding in eastern DR Congo's South Kivu province, officials said Friday, after torrential downpours killed dozens in neighbouring Rwanda. South Kivu governor Theo Ngwabije said dozens of people were unaccounted for in the Kalehe region, west of Lake Kivu and near the Rwandan border, where the floods also washed away hundreds of homes. Read more

Russia's Wagner threatens to leave Bakhmut, Ukraine says mercenaries reinforcing

Russia's main mercenary group announced plans on Friday to withdraw from the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, but Ukraine said the fighters were reinforcing positions to try to seize it before Russia marks World War Two Victory Day next week. Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said his men had been starved of ammunition and would expect the army to take their place in Bakhmut next Wednesday, jeopardising what has long been Russia's main target in its attempt to carve up its neighbour. Read more