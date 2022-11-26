Your evening brief - No dialogue with BNP over election: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Awami League is not interested in holding any talks with the BNP over the upcoming national election. Read More

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (26 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

BNP gets Suhrawardy Udyan to hold rally: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said that BNP has been given permission to hold rally on December 10 at Suhrawardy Udyan in the city since the ground is suitable for mass gathering. Read More

Bangladesh will make timely response if foreign countries cross the line: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said that the government will take action in time if foreign representatives overstep the boundaries of the code of conduct while talking about Bangladesh's internal affairs. Read More

ADB to invest $2 billion over next 3 years in Bangladesh's education sector

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa has told Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni that ADB will invest 2 billion dollars in the next 3 years in Bangladesh's education sector. Read More

Govt hiked prices of all commodities: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that the Awami League government has hiked the prices of everything. Read More

Location of escaped militants to be traced soon: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal hoped that the location of the escaped militants will be traced very soon. Read More

3 killed as bus hits pickup van in Chattogram

Three people were killed after a bus rammed a pickup van on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Mirsarai upazila of the district early Saturday. Read More

Case filed over death of DGFI man during drug bust in Tumbru border

A case has been filed following the attack on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the death of a Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) officer during a drug bust at the Tumbru border in Bandarban Bandarban's Naikkhyangchhari earlier this month. Read More

Bangabandhu Tunnel: PM announces completion of south tube's civil work

The civil work of the south-tube of the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel' beneath the Karnaphuli River has been completed, connecting Chattogram's Anwara upazila to Patenga of the city. Read More

Former Pakistan PM Khan to address first rally since being shot

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is expected on Saturday to address thousands of supporters at his first public appearance since being shot earlier this month in an assassination attempt he blamed on his successor. Read More

Win or bust for Messi's Argentina against Mexico

With their World Cup hopes already on the line, Argentina seek to overcome their opening game calamity on Saturday, as they tackle Group C rivals Mexico. Read More