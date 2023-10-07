Your Evening Brief - New era begins as PM opens Dhaka airport 3rd terminal

Your Evening Brief - New era begins as PM opens Dhaka airport 3rd terminal

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the soft opening of Terminal 3 of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HISA) today (7 October), aiming to make Bangladesh an aviation hub with the slogan "Connecting dreams to reality". "I believe Bangladesh will be the international aviation hub as it is in between air routes of the East and the West. The global airlines will land either at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport or Cox's Bazar International Airport for refuelling," she said while partially inaugurating the terminal and unveiling a plaque at HSIA function. Read More

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (7 October)), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

496 killed, 681 hurt in accidents in September: Jatri Kalyan Samity

As many as 496 people were killed and 681 others injured in 467 accidents that occurred on roads, railways and waterways in September across the country, according to Jatri Kalyan Samity. Jatri Kalyan Samity, a non-government organisation, prepared the report based on news published in various national, and local dailies and online news portals, said a press release on Saturday. Read More

A city underwater: Sylhet submerged for third time this year

Mother Nature knows no names, recognises no titles and cannot be tamed. That's the lesson Sylhet city is re-learning for the third time this year as it is under the onslaught of heavy rains and the floods that accompany it. Ward-6 Councilor of Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) Farhad Chowdhury Shamim is at a loss for what has just transpired. Read More 

22 Israelis killed as Hamas launches 5,000 rockets in 'end to greatest battle'

At least 22 Israelis have been killed after an unprecedented surprise Palestinian attack, say Israel's emergency services. The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday in a surprise assault that combined gunmen crossing into several Israeli towns with a heavy barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, reports Reuters. Read More

Global sugar prices surge 10% in September: FAO

Global sugar prices surged by nearly 10% in September to their highest level since 2010, pushed by decreased production from major suppliers and concerns about energy prices and the impacts of the El Nino weather phenomenon, said the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). FAO said sugar prices in September were on average 9.8% higher than in August due to lower sugar production. Read More

