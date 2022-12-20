Your evening brief - Nation doesn't want recurrence of 2009 BDR incident: PM Hasina

TBS Report
20 December, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 05:43 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked BGB personnel to continue performing their responsibilities with utmost sincerity, including protecting the borders; combating smuggling, drug trade, human trafficking, inter-border crimes; and providing security to the lives and property of the people living in the bordering areas. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (20 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

 

FIFA rankings: Brazil still No 1 despite Argentina winning the World Cup

The Argentine football team received a deserved bump in FIFA's updated men's world rankings but failed to surpass Brazil for the top spot despite winning the 2022 World Cup title since 1986 in Qatar 2022. Read more

27 lakh farmers to get Tk170 crore as incentives to boost Boro production

The government has started disbursing TK170 crore as incentives to boost Boro paddy production across the country.

A total of 27 lakh farmers will get seeds and fertilisers under the programme, said a press release of the Agriculture Ministry on Tuesday. Read more

Bangladesh football team still 192 in Fifa ranking

Every four years during the Fifa world cup, millions of people in Bangladesh renew their love affair with the sport. However, Bangladesh is light years away from reaching glory. Read more

Amber Heard settles defamation suit with Johnny Depp

Actor Amber Heard has announced that she reached a settlement in the multi-million dollar defamation case filed against her by her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp. Taking to Instagram, Amber shared a note but did not reveal the terms of the settlement. This comes after a Virginia jury ordered her to pay $10 million to Johnny Depp. Read more

New curriculum to be introduced in 2023: Education Minister

New curriculum will be introduced for primary, secondary and higher secondary level students from next year, said Education Minister Dipu Moni on Tuesday. Read more

Putin says Russia does not want to absorb anyone after talks with Belarus' Lukashenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a joint press conference in Minsk with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday, said that Russia does not want to "absorb" anyone, and that unspecified "enemies" wanted to stop Russia's integration with Belarus. Read more

Bangladesh considering 'pros and cons' of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen today said Bangladesh is looking into the "pros and cons" of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) to determine if Bangladesh will benefit from joining it. Read more

