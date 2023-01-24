Your evening brief - Mothers can now be sole legal guardians of their children, says HC

Mothers can now be sole legal guardians of their children, the High Court (HC) has ruled in a historic verdict. Also, educational bodies and institutes will not be able to deny registration or admission to a student for failing to name their father. The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order on Tuesday (24 January). Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (24 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Food production being increased to reduce import dependency: PM

To avoid depending on import alone, food production is being increased, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

2 committees to be formed for investigating textbook errors: Dipu Moni

The Ministry of Education will form two committees to investigate errors in the textbook that recently came to the attention of the public after being posted on social media, said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni.

Recruitment irregularities: ACC starts probe against ex-VC of Khulna Agricultural University

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has started an investigation against former vice-chancellor of Khulna Agricultural University (KAU), Dr Shahidur Rahman Khan, for his alleged involvement in irregularities in the recruitment of 426 teachers and staff members for the university.

At least 4 injured in an explosion at Moghbazar

At least four persons have been injured in a suspicious blast at Moghbazar wireless area of the capital.

Two RSRM directors to sell SBAC Bank's 70 lakh shares

Two directors of loan defaulter Ratanpur Steel Re-Rolling Mills (RSRM) have declared to sell about 70 lakh shares of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank (SBAC) out of their holdings.

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Nepal, tremors felt in New Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Nepal on Tuesday, damaging some houses and sending tremors out as far as India's capital, New Delhi.

WHO seeks $2.5 bn for health emergency responses in 2023

The World Health Organization on Monday appealed for $2.54 billion for its work in 2023 to help millions of people facing health emergencies around the world.

Two dead in another US shooting, this time in Iowa

Two people died and a third was seriously wounded Monday in a shooting at a youth outreach center in Des Moines, Iowa, police said.

'RRR' becomes the highest grossing Indian film at the Japanese Box Office

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr, is now the highest grossing Indian film of all time in Japan. Dolby Vision prints of the film were released on 20 January and more Imax screens were added which led to a surge in admissions.