Your Evening Brief – Metro rail to operate in full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

The metro rail service will operate at full capacity from July this year on the Uttara-Agargaon route, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) Managing Director MAN Siddique said today. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (9 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Tk11.25 crore of DBBL robbed from armoured car in Uttara on way to ATM booths

About Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank was robbed from an armoured car in Turag area of Dhaka's Uttara while it was being transported to ATM booths on Thursday morning. Read more

Gulistan blast: Another body found, death toll reaches 21

Another body was recovered from the ruins of the collapsed five-storey building in the capital's Gulistan area, taking the death toll to 21. Read more

Abandoned gas line, biogas accumulation possible reasons behind blast: DB

Downplaying the chances of any sabotage, the Detective Branch (DB) of Police has identified accumulation of biogas or a leak from an abandoned but not fully-closed Titas gas line as two possible reasons for the explosion in Gulistan on Tuesday, which left at least 21 people dead and hundreds injured. Read more

UN Rights chief urges amending Bangladesh's Digital Security Act

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has said that Bangladesh's Digital Security Act (DSA) should be amended. Read more

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, Palestinians say

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians near a village close to the volatile West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, without giving details. Read more

Stocks trading down amid profit booking pressure

After three consecutive winning sessions, Dhaka Stocks inched down on Thursday as many investors opted to book some of their recent quick profits. Read more

Building owner among 3 shown arrested in Gulistan blast incident

Police have arrested three people including the owner of the five-storey building in the capital's Gulistan area where a blast took place on Tuesday (7 March) killing at least 21 and leaving scores of people injured. Read more

Small-cap stocks at DSE gain today

When the majority of the mid-cap stocks were faced with profit-booking pressure on Thursday, some of the small-cap companies emerged as top gainers at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). Read more

Sonali Aansh Industries' profit grows 60% YoY

Sonali Aansh Industries Ltd - a publicly listed jute products exporter - has reported a 60% year-on-year growth in the first half of the current fiscal year. Read more

Russia strikes many Ukrainian regions, cutting off power

Russian strikes hit a series of Ukrainian regions early on Thursday, including the capital Kyiv, the Black Sea port of Odesa and the second-largest city Kharkiv, knocking out power to several areas, regional officials said. Read more