Your evening brief - Md Shahabuddin elected 22nd President of Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 February, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 05:05 pm

Md Shahabuddin Chuppu, a retired judge and former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), has been elected unopposed as the 22nd President of Bangladesh. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (13 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

EU concerned over 'politically motivated violence' in Bangladesh

The European Union (EU) and its member countries have expressed deep concern over the recent incidents of political violence in Bangladesh. Read more

 

Russian arms supplies to India worth $13 billion in past 5 years

Russian supplied India with around $13 billion of arms during the past five years, and New Delhi has orders placed with Moscow for weapons and military equipment exceeding $10 billion, Russian state news agencies reported late on Sunday. Read more

Dhaka sees heavy traffic ahead of Pahela Falgun, Valentine's Day

Dhaka commuters are experiencing quite normal traffic congestion on roads inside the capital ahead of Pahela Falgun and Valentine's Day. Read more

 

DSEX closes 0.24% higher on Monday

Following the early hour selloffs, Dhaka stocks bounced back in the second half thanks to the bargain hunters' actions to bag some oversold trendy stocks today. Read more

 

Top ten gainers in the bearish session

Dhaka stocks continue their bearish trading on Monday. Read more

US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

A US fighter jet shot down an "unidentified object" over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over US airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent. Read more

Truck-auto-rickshaw collision leaves 5 dead in Joypurhat

Total five people were killed and one was injured in a collision between a truck and a CNG run auto-rickshaw at Malipara in Khetlal upazila of Joypurhat district on Monday morning. Read more

IMF, Pakistan to resume talks on unlocking bailout funds, official says

Talks between the International Monetary Fund and Pakistan will resume virtually on Monday, a Pakistani official said, as the two sides look to reach a deal to unlock funding critical to keep the cash-strapped south Asian country afloat. Read more

