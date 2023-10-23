Your Evening Brief - Make a mini Switzerland in Bangladesh, PM Hasina urges Swiss investors

Daily Brief

TBS Report
23 October, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 05:00 pm

Your Evening Brief - Make a mini Switzerland in Bangladesh, PM Hasina urges Swiss investors

TBS Report
23 October, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 05:00 pm
Your Evening Brief - Make a mini Switzerland in Bangladesh, PM Hasina urges Swiss investors

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday (23 October) urged Swiss entrepreneurs to make investments in Bangladesh to create a mini Switzerland in the South Asian country. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (23 October), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Khaleda Zia, Haji Salim not eligible to participate in national elections: ACC lawyer 

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and former Awami League MP Haji Salim will not be able to participate in the upcoming national elections as they have been jailed for more than two years in corruption cases, said Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) panel lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan today. Read more

Tourists asked to leave St Martin's Island amid inclement weather

More than 1,500 tourists visiting St Martin's Island have been asked to return to Teknaf on three ships due to inclement weather. Read more

Factory workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur demanding wage hike

Workers of several factories blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur today demanding a hike in the minimum wages. Read more

Arab, Western diplomats talk past each other on Gaza

Cairo's "Summit for Peace" was meant to be a diplomatic breakthrough towards a ceasefire in Gaza, but its failure revealed what one analyst called the "fault lines" between Arab and Western states on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Read more

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Farhad has collected 35 terracotta plaques or bricks – most of which he found in areas adjacent to Mahasthangarh, Maynamoti, Paharpur and other places. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An antiquated 'Antique Law' that forces Bangladeshi terracotta collectors into hiding

6h | Panorama
Saad El Jai. Illustration: TBS

Foreign investment in cold-chain infrastructure: Bangladesh needs a sound logistics policy

8h | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Midnight Munchies: The best places to eat in late night Dhaka

16m | Food
Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

5h | TBS World
Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

22h | TBS World
David Warner - bowlers beware

David Warner - bowlers beware

23h | TBS SPORTS
Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

1d | TBS World