Your Evening Brief - Make a mini Switzerland in Bangladesh, PM Hasina urges Swiss investors

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday (23 October) urged Swiss entrepreneurs to make investments in Bangladesh to create a mini Switzerland in the South Asian country.

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (23 October), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Khaleda Zia, Haji Salim not eligible to participate in national elections: ACC lawyer

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and former Awami League MP Haji Salim will not be able to participate in the upcoming national elections as they have been jailed for more than two years in corruption cases, said Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) panel lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan today.

Tourists asked to leave St Martin's Island amid inclement weather

More than 1,500 tourists visiting St Martin's Island have been asked to return to Teknaf on three ships due to inclement weather.

Factory workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur demanding wage hike

Workers of several factories blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur today demanding a hike in the minimum wages.

Arab, Western diplomats talk past each other on Gaza

Cairo's "Summit for Peace" was meant to be a diplomatic breakthrough towards a ceasefire in Gaza, but its failure revealed what one analyst called the "fault lines" between Arab and Western states on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.