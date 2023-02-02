Your evening brief - LPG price hiked to Tk1,498 per 12 kg cylinder, shock for consumers

Daily Brief

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 05:12 pm

Related News

Your evening brief - LPG price hiked to Tk1,498 per 12 kg cylinder, shock for consumers

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 05:12 pm
Your evening brief - LPG price hiked to Tk1,498 per 12 kg cylinder, shock for consumers

At a time when people are already feeling the heat from spiraling prices of commodities and the rise in electricity price, the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been increased by Tk266 per 12kg cylinder at the consumer level. The new price has been increased from Tk1,232 to Tk1,498, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) made the announcement on Thursday (2 February).

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (2 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

PM inaugurates construction of Bangladesh's first underground metro

When Google Maps shows all the roads to be in the red – meaning they are heavily clogged with traffic – commuters can soon opt to take the underground route. Read more

HAAB announces private hajj package at minimum cost of Tk6.72 lakh

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) has announced a package for performing hajj under private management this year fixing the minimum cost at Tk672,618. Read more

Anti-govt movement can do nothing as people are with AL: Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said none can harm the Awami League (AL) government by staging any movement as long as the people are with it. Read more

Missing B'baria by-polls candidate Asif currently in Dhaka: Police

The police have claimed that the missing expelled BNP leader Abu Asif Ahmed, who was an independent candidate in Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls, is currently staying in Bashundhara, Dhaka. Read more

FM Momen to join Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Colombo

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will join Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Colombo on 4 February. Read more

Toll-free helpline for complaints, suggestions regarding safe food

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority has opened a toll-free helpline for people who have complaints or suggestions regarding safe food. Read more

Stocks trading higher on narrowing trade deficit, inching up remittance inflow

Offering some relief to stock investors, narrowed down trade deficit, and inching up remittance inflow helped stocks stay afloat on Thursday. Read more

Paying tribute to Mushtaq: SC clears way for Prof Rahmat to continue academic activities

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for Dhaka University Prof Rahmat Ullah, who was relieved by the university authorities for paying tribute to Khandakar Mushtaq Ahmad, to continue his academic activities. Read more

Adani's market losses top $100 bln as shelved share sale spooks investors

Adani Group's market losses swelled to more than $100 billion and sparking worries about their potential systemic impact on Thursday a day after its flagship company abandoned a $2.5 billion stock offering. Read more

Pakistan mosque suicide bomber 'was in police uniform': Police chief

The suicide bomber who killed 101 people inside a mosque at a police headquarters in Pakistan was wearing a police uniform and helmet when he staged the attack, a police chief said Thursday. Read more

Top News

Evening brief / Daily brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

7h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

9h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

9h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

8m | TBS Current Affairs
Colorful display of SAGC

Colorful display of SAGC

13m | TBS Graduates
Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

22h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

1d | TBS Round Table

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane