Your evening brief - LPG price hiked to Tk1,498 per 12 kg cylinder, shock for consumers

At a time when people are already feeling the heat from spiraling prices of commodities and the rise in electricity price, the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been increased by Tk266 per 12kg cylinder at the consumer level. The new price has been increased from Tk1,232 to Tk1,498, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) made the announcement on Thursday (2 February).

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (2 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

PM inaugurates construction of Bangladesh's first underground metro

When Google Maps shows all the roads to be in the red – meaning they are heavily clogged with traffic – commuters can soon opt to take the underground route. Read more

HAAB announces private hajj package at minimum cost of Tk6.72 lakh

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) has announced a package for performing hajj under private management this year fixing the minimum cost at Tk672,618. Read more

Anti-govt movement can do nothing as people are with AL: Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said none can harm the Awami League (AL) government by staging any movement as long as the people are with it. Read more

Missing B'baria by-polls candidate Asif currently in Dhaka: Police

The police have claimed that the missing expelled BNP leader Abu Asif Ahmed, who was an independent candidate in Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls, is currently staying in Bashundhara, Dhaka. Read more

FM Momen to join Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Colombo

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will join Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Colombo on 4 February. Read more

Toll-free helpline for complaints, suggestions regarding safe food

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority has opened a toll-free helpline for people who have complaints or suggestions regarding safe food. Read more

Stocks trading higher on narrowing trade deficit, inching up remittance inflow

Offering some relief to stock investors, narrowed down trade deficit, and inching up remittance inflow helped stocks stay afloat on Thursday. Read more

Paying tribute to Mushtaq: SC clears way for Prof Rahmat to continue academic activities

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for Dhaka University Prof Rahmat Ullah, who was relieved by the university authorities for paying tribute to Khandakar Mushtaq Ahmad, to continue his academic activities. Read more

Adani's market losses top $100 bln as shelved share sale spooks investors

Adani Group's market losses swelled to more than $100 billion and sparking worries about their potential systemic impact on Thursday a day after its flagship company abandoned a $2.5 billion stock offering. Read more

Pakistan mosque suicide bomber 'was in police uniform': Police chief

The suicide bomber who killed 101 people inside a mosque at a police headquarters in Pakistan was wearing a police uniform and helmet when he staged the attack, a police chief said Thursday. Read more