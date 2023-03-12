Your Evening Brief – Inflation jumps to 8.78% in February

The point-to-point inflation rate jumped by 0.21 percentage points in February to 8.78% in Bangladesh, despite easing commodity prices in the global market. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (12 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Ecnec okays gridline expansion project to transmit electricity from Adani Power

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved an expansion project of the Southwest Transmission Grid, built for transmitting electricity from Adani Group's power plant in Jharkhand. Read more

49,194 pass MBBS admission test, girls outshine boys

A total of 49,194 students have passed the MBBS admission test for the academic year 2022-2023, which is 35.34%% of all candidates who took the test. Read more

Will not participate in next JS polls under this govt: BNP tells EU diplomats

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has reiterated its stance of not taking part in the upcoming national elections if held under the current Awami League government. Read more

DBBL robbery: Police now recover Tk2.5 crore of the looted money, 11 arrested

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested 11 people involved in the robbery of Tk11.25 crore from a microbus of Money Plant Link Private Limited, the security agency for Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited (DBBL). Read more

RU students lock admin building following clash with locals, police; journalists attacked

Students of Rajshahi University (RU) have locked up the university's administrative building demanding justice over the clash that broke out on Saturday (11 March) night, which left over 200 injured and 85 hospitalised. Read more

Unilever Consumer stock jumps 20%

The share price of Unilever Consumer Care Limited has jumped by 20.58% to Tk3,425.20 each at 1:24pm Sunday as there is no circuit breaker according to the annual corporate declaration. Read more

Israeli troops kill 3 Palestinians in clash, army says

Israeli troops killed three Palestinian gunmen who attacked a their post in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the army said, adding that a fourth gunman was detained after surrendering. Read more

Russian shelling kills Kherson residents, Zelenskiy denounces 'terrorist attacks'

Russian shelling killed three civilians in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, denouncing what he called "brutal terrorist attacks" by pro-Moscow units. Read more

Saudi deal with Iran worries Israel, shakes up Middle East

News of the rapprochement between long-time regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran sent shock waves through the Middle East on Saturday and dealt a symbolic blow to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has made the threat posed by Tehran a public diplomacy priority and personal crusade. Read more