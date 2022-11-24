Your evening brief - Import, export licence validity increased to 5 years

For increasing ease of business, the government has extended the validity of Import Registration Certificate (IRC) and Export Registration Certificate (ERC) to five years. Previously, the duration of validity for IRC and ERC was one year. According to a commerce ministry notice, any trader can take licence for any period between one to five years and the registration/renewal fees will be calculated proportionately.

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (24 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Bangladesh's economy still safe enough despite global recession: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the country's economy still remains vibrant and safe enough despite the entire world is going through an economic recession due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, and sanctions. Read more

Even after over 2 decades, IORA market not fully explored by member states: Momen

The 22nd IORA Council of Ministers meeting began at a Dhaka hotel on Thursday morning. With Bangladesh being the current IORA Chair, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen is chairing the meeting. Read more

Bangladesh seeks direct shipping connectivity, PTA with Sri Lanka

Bangladesh has stressed on direct shipping connectivity with Sri Lanka and the resumption of negotiations for early conclusion of a preferential trade agreement (PTA) between the two countries. Read more

Import, export licence validity increased to 5 years

For increasing ease of business, the government has extended the validity of Import Registration Certificate (IRC) and Export Registration Certificate (ERC) to five years. Read more

Indonesian minister inaugurates buses in Dhaka

Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Abdul Kadir Jailani has inaugurated two new Indonesian-made buses that will operate in Bangladesh. Read more

Police requested info from foreign countries on BB reserve heist: CID chief

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has sought information from 3-4 countries regarding the theft of Bangladesh Bank foreign reserve, CID Chief Mohammad Ali Miah said today. Read more

Cooperation among political parties most important for election: CEC Awal

The most important thing for a successful election is cooperation among political parties, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal. Read more

Government reshuffles DCs in 23 districts

The government has reshuffled the post of Deputy Commissioner (DC) in 23 districts by transferring and giving new postings. Read more

Islamic finance growing in Bangladesh: Fitch Ratings

Islamic finance is likely to continue growing over the medium term in Bangladesh - driven by rising public demand, new branch openings, and supportive government policies, said a report by US-based credit rating agency Fitch Ratings. Read more

Malaysia's Anwar appointed prime minister, ending decades-long wait

Malaysia's king appointed long-time opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister on Thursday and he will be sworn in at 5 p.m. (0900 GMT), ending five days of unprecedented post-election crisis after inconclusive polls. Read more

1971 war was a political failure not military: Outgoing Pak army chief

The 1971 war with Bangladesh was a political failure of Pakistan and not a military one, said outgoing Pak Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Read more

Pakistan's outgoing army chief admits military's meddling in politics

Pakistan's outgoing army chief rejected on Wednesday as "fake and false" claims by ousted prime minister Imran Khan that a US-backed conspiracy had toppled his government, and also said the military would play no role in national politics in future. Read more

Europe names world's first disabled astronaut

The European Space Agency on Wednesday named the first ever "parastronaut" in a major step towards allowing people with physical disabilities to work and live in space. Read more

Dollar drops as risk appetite improves after Fed minutes

The US dollar was broadly weaker on Thursday as investors, encouraged by the prospect of a slower pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, placed bets on riskier assets. Read more