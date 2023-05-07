Your Evening Brief - IMF team flags risks to Bangladesh as reserves fall further

The International Monetary Fund flagged risks to the Bangladesh economy such as inflation, growth and foreign reserves as it concluded its mission under the $4.7 billion loan program. Read More

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (7 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Country's unrealised export proceeds currently stand at $1.4 billion: BB

The country's unrealised export currently stands at $1.4 billion, according to the Bangladesh Bank (BB). Read More

Bangladesh, Nepal seek Indian transmission lines for power trade

Nepal and Bangladesh will discuss jointly using Indian transmission lines for power trade between the two countries, a senior official of Nepal's energy ministry said on Saturday (6 May). Read More

EC satisfied with Azmat's explanation over violation of electoral code of conduct

The Election Commission on Sunday said it was satisfied with Gazipur City polls candidate Azmat Ullah Khan's explanation regarding his violation of the electoral code of conduct. Read More

Jahangir files writ with HC to contest in Gazipur city polls

Mohammad Jahangir Alam has filed a writ petition against the cancellation of his nomination paper for the post of mayor in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) polls. Read More

Widespread air raid alerts in Ukraine; drone shot down over Kyiv

Air raid alerts blared for several hours overnight into early Sunday over roughly two-thirds of Ukraine, with officials saying that air defence systems shot down a number of drones, including one over Kyiv's airspace. Read More

Arab League readmits Syria as relations with Assad normalise

Arab League foreign ministers adopted a decision to readmit Syria after more than a decade of suspension on Sunday, a spokesperson for the League said, consolidating a regional push to normalise ties with President Bashar al-Assad. Read More

Manipur violence: 23,000 civilians rescued, Indian Army increases aerial surveillance

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles, which had been called to quell the ethnic violence in Manipur, have rescued more than 23,000 civilians and moved them to the operating bases and military Garrisons, the army said in a statement on Sunday. Read More