Your evening brief - IMF likely to approve $4.5b loan to Bangladesh 30 Jan

The $4.5 billion loan proposal of Bangladesh is expected to be approved at a meeting of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board scheduled for the last week of January. "The IMF executive board is expected to consider approving the loan programme with Bangladesh on 30 January," revealed IMF Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Antoinette Monsio Sayeh via a press statement on Monday (15 January). Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (16 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

PM Hasina inaugurates 50 model mosques in 2nd phase

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday inaugurated 50 model mosques along with Islamic cultural centres in the second phase. Read more

BNP calls for countrywide rally on 25 January

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will stage protest rallies across the country on 25 January as part of its simultaneous movement pressing home the 10-point demand including resignation of the current government. Read more

US will condemn violence – from opposition or govt security forces in Bangladesh: Donald Lu

US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu has emphasised the government and the opposition "working together peacefully" to ensure the freedom of assembly as Bangladesh moves towards the next national election. Read more

Cops among 10 hurt in clash with BNP men in Ctg

At least 10 people, including five policemen, were injured in a clash with BNP activists in Kazir Dewri area of Chattogram. Read more

Bangladesh elected IRENA Council member from Asia-Pacific group for 2023-24

Bangladesh has been elected as a member of the 21-member Council of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) from the Asia-Pacific group for 2023-2024. Read more

BNP men gather in Nayapaltan to hold mass processions

BNP leaders and activists gathered in large numbers in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan to take part in the pre-scheduled mass protest on Monday. Read more

Swechchhasebak League leader among 5 sued over Gulshan shooting

Five people, including a vice-president of the Dhaka metropolitan north unit of Swechchhasebak League, have been sued over the incident of indiscriminate shooting in the capital's Gulshan 1 yesterday. The incident left at least two people injured. Read more

World's richest 1% grabbed two-thirds of $42 trillion in new wealth: Oxfam

The richest 1% grabbed nearly two-thirds of all new wealth worth $42 trillion created since 2020, which is almost twice as much money as the bottom 99% of the world's population, said a new Oxfam report. Read more

Nepal plane crash: Black box recovered as search for missing people resumes

Searchers on Monday found both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from a passenger flight that crashed on Sunday, killing at least 68 people in Nepal's deadliest plane crash in 30 years, officials said. Read more

Co-pilot of crashed Nepal plane lost husband in similar accident in 2006

Anju Khatiwada, the co-pilot of Nepal's Yeti Airlines -- ATR-72, that crashed on Sunday (15 January) with 72 people onboard, lost her spouse to a plane crash on 21 June, 2006. Read more

Myanmar arms industry growing after army takeover

Companies from at least 13 countries have helped Myanmar build up its capacity to produce weapons that are being used to commit atrocities following a 2021 military takeover, independent international experts have found. Read more

Indonesia soccer stampede trial begins with police, match organisers facing negligence charges

An Indonesian court on Monday began a trial of a handful of police officers and soccer match organisers on charges of criminal negligence for their role in one of the world's deadliest soccer stadium stampedes in Java last October. Read more