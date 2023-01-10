Your evening brief - IMF DMD due in Dhaka 14 Jan to finalise $4.5b loan deal

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Monsio Sayeh is due in Dhaka on January 14 for a 5-day visit, to finalise the agreement for a $4.5 billion loan. The IMF DMD will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder, Finance Secretary Fatima Yasmin, and Economic Relations Department (ERD) Secretary Sharifa Khan, sources in the finance division said. Read more

Train services via Padma Bridge from June: Minister

Train services between Dhaka and Faridpur's Bhanga using the Padma Bridge will begin in June this year, said Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan on Tuesday (10 January).

GP, Robi, Banglalink have to pay Tk2,355cr to BTRC: Appellate Division

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) has ordered telecom operators Grameenphone, Robi and Banglalink to pay Tk2,355 crore to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) in spectrum fees and license fees.

Fardin murder case: Bushra released from jail after 61 days

Amatullah Bushra, one of the accused in the murder of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) student Fardin Noor Parash, has been released from jail after 61 days.

Bangladesh, India unlikely to cut subsidy bill as elections near: Moody's

Bangladesh and India will likely reduce support for food and fuel subsidies as elections approach in 2023 and early 2024, according to a recent report by rating agency Moody's.

3 Ctg policemen sustain bullet injury during firing drill

Three police constables of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) sustained bullet injuries during the law enforcement agency's annual firearms training session on Tuesday (10 January).

Gas crisis in capital to abate soon: Titas Gas director

The gas supply situation in different parts of Dhaka will improve in the next couple of days, according to Titas Gas Director (Operation) Md Salim Mia.

Bangladesh reassures Chinese FM of one-China policy, seeks better trade relations

Bangladesh has conveyed to China that it maintains a balanced foreign policy and walks together with all the countries while reassuring Dhaka's support to Beijing.

Awami League ready to quash domestic, foreign conspiracies: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said that the party is ready to quash domestic and foreign conspiracies, organised violence in the name of movement, and the rise of communalism.

Myanmar jails 112 Rohingya who tried to leave country

Myanmar has jailed 112 people, including 12 children, from the minority Rohingya after they were caught attempting to leave the country.

Low carb diet shows potential in reversing type 2 diabetes: Study

A recent study published in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health showed that a low-carbohydrate diet was effective in achieving glycemic control in people living with type 2 diabetes.

Saudi Arabia to host pre-pandemic numbers for 2023 hajj pilgrimage season

Saudi Arabia will remove Covid-19 restrictions for the 2023 hajj season and host pre-pandemic numbers of pilgrims, the kingdom's ministry of hajj and umrah said on Monday.

Bolsonaro in Florida hospital; 1,500 supporters detained after Brasilia riots

Far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida on Monday with stomach pains as 1,500 of his supporters were rounded up in Brasilia after storming key buildings in the capital over the weekend.

Microsoft in talks to invest $10 bln in ChatGPT owner -Semafor

Microsoft Corp is in talks to invest $10 billion into OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, which will value the San Francisco-based firm at $29 billion, Semafor reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.