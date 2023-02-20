Your Evening Brief - Help us in relocating Rohingyas to Bhasan Char: PM Hasina urges UN

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday (20 February) urged the United Nations to help Bangladesh in relocating Rohingyas to Bhasan Char island. Read More

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (20 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Gas shortage exposes fragile South Asian economies to more pain

With a little over a month to go for peak shopping season during Ramadan, the head of Pakistan's retail industry body is shuttling between meetings, pressing officials to relax orders that forced malls to shut by 8.30pm to save energy.

US president Biden visits war-time Kyiv ahead of invasion anniversary

President Joe Biden made a dramatic, unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday, in a display of strong American support for Ukraine just four days before the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

SSC examination to begin 30 April

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination of 2023 is scheduled to begin on 30 April.

Gulshan building fire: Another person dies; probe body, medical board formed

Two people have died after being burned in a fire that broke out on the seventh floor of a multistorey building in the city's Gulshan area on Sunday (19 February).

PM confers Ekushey Padak 2023

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday conferred 'Ekushey Padak 2023' to 19 eminent personalities and two organisations in recognition of their contributions to various fields.

Mirza Fakhrul hospitalised

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been hospitalised today.

HC summons National Bank manager over withdrawal of Tk22.6cr after working hours

The High Court has summoned the manager of National Bank's Gulshan Corporate Branch to explain the withdrawal of Tk22.6 crore after working hours.

Another RMG factory in Bangladesh recognised as green with platinum rating

The United States Green Building Council (USGBC) has recognised another readymade garment factory in Bangladesh as green.

HC bans release of Hansal Mehta's 'Faraaz' in Bangladesh

The High Court (HC) has banned the screening of the film "Faraaz" – based on 2016's Holey Artisan terrorist attack in Dhaka – on all online platforms.

5 jailed unto death for crimes against humanity during Liberation War

The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh today sentenced Khandkar Golam Sabbir Ahmed, along with 4 others to jail unto death for committing crimes against humanity including murder and genocide during the Liberation War in 1971.

Bangladeshi students killed in Toronto identified

The Consulate General of Bangladesh in Canada has identified the three Bangladeshi students who were killed in a road accident in Toronto on 14 February.

Kite stuck on electric pole disrupts Dhaka Metro Rail service

Dhaka metro rail service has been halted partially as a kite reportedly got stuck with one of its electric poles.

Trading in the stock markets end on Monday with indices fallout

Indices of the stock exchanges plunged over the liquidity crisis on Monday as most of the investors refrained from pouring money.

Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund investors bag 30% gain in 3 days

Despite stock market fallout, investors shared a breath of relief from investing in ICB AMCL CMSF Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund after they raked in a 30% capital gain in their portfolio in only three days.

Unilever Consumer Care to announce dividend on 1 March

Unilever Consumer Care Limited is going to hold a board meeting on 1 March to announce the dividend for its shareholders for the year 2022.

Sonali Paper investors lose 13% capital in 3 days

Traders lost 13% of their capital by investing in Sonali Paper and Board Mills Limited in just 3 days.

Gautam Adani's wealth slips below $50b as stocks continue to trade in red

Billionaire Gautam Adani's net worth dropped below $50 billion on Monday, showed updated data on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His total fortune now stands at $49.1 billion.

Ukraine war expected to cost Germany 160 billion euros by year-end

The Ukraine war will have cost the German economy around 160 billion euros ($171 billion), or some 4% of its gross domestic output, in lost value creation by the end of the year, the head of the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said.