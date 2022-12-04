Your evening brief - Hasina says BNP does not like democratic system

Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) does not appreciate the democratic system upheld in the country. "BNP has only two qualities – stealing votes and killing people. Instead of participating in the 2014 election, they carried out arson attacks in the country which killed more than 500 people and injured over 3,000," said the prime minister while addressing a gathering in Chattogram Sunday (4 December). Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (4 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Newly commissioned officers should be 'soldiers of 2041', building Bangladesh: PM at BMA

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said that her government has been taking Bangladesh forward on the development trajectory, maintaining friendly ties with all. Read more

Central bank to form crisis management cell over LC opening issue: Tipu Munshi

The Bangladesh Bank will establish a "Crisis Management Cell" to handle letter of credit (LC) openings in the midst of the dollar crisis, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said today. Read more

Probe alleged lending irregularities of IBBL, SIBL and FSIBL: HC

The High Court (HC) has directed authorities concerned to probe reports of lending irregularities by Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL), Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) and First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL). Read more

554 killed in road accidents in November: Road Safety Foundation

554 people have been killed in 463 road accidents that occurred in the country in November this year, said a report by the Road Safety Foundation (RSF) released today. Read more

USA's apparel import from Bangladesh increased by 50.98% during Jan-Sept

USA's apparel import from Bangladesh increased by 50.98% in January-September compared to the same period of 2021, as it holds the position of the 3rd largest apparel import source for the US. Read more

10 orgs to be recognised for contribution in textile sector

The Ministry of Textiles and Jute will recognise 10 organisations for their contribution to developing the national textile sector leading to export growth. Read more

Pilgrims from 5 countries including Bangladesh must provide fingerprints for Umrah visa

To get an electronic Umrah visa, pilgrims from Bangladesh and four other countries must provide their biometric data, including "fingerprints", according to Saudi authority. Read more

Case filed against 60 over crude bomb blasts in front of BNP office in Nayapaltan

A case has been filed against 60 unnamed people over the crude bomb blast in front of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) central office in Nayapaltan. Read more

Jubo Dal president, VP arrested while returning from Rajshahi rally

Three BNP leaders including Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, president of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, the BNP's youth front, were arrested while returning from the party's divisional rally held in Rajshahi on Saturday. Read more

Police carrying out mass arrests in Khulha to thwart Dhaka rally: BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) Khulna chapter has said that police are carrying out mass arrests in the city to thwart the political party's Dhaka rally scheduled for 10 December. Read more

Historic crown to be modified for King Charles's coronation

The historic St Edward's Crown, which has been the centrepiece of the coronation of monarchs in England for more than 350 years, has been removed from the Tower of London to be modified for the coronation of King Charles III next May, Buckingham Palace said. Read more

Opec+ likely to maintain oil output levels

Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia look set to maintain their current output levels at a meeting Sunday, ahead of fresh sanctions against Moscow coming into force. Read more