Your Evening Brief - Govt-IOM initiative brings back 136 expatriates from Sudan

Daily Brief

TBS Report
08 May, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 09:28 pm

The government alongside the International Organization for Migration (IOM) successfully repatriated 136 Bangladeshi nationals in the first group from Sudan on Monday as they had been stranded in various locations across the conflict-torn African country, says a press release. The ongoing conflict in Sudan has left many Bangladeshi expatriates in a precarious situation. In response to the crisis, the foreign ministry with the support of its missions in Sudan and Jeddah, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment and IOM have taken an initiative to repatriate affected Bangladeshis. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (8 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

People will vote AL to power in next polls: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called the BNP-Jamaat vote thieves, saying the Bangladesh people will vote for Awami League (AL) in the next elections as she was accorded a civic reception by expatriate Bangladeshis in the United Kingdom (UK). Read more

Gazipur City Corporation polls: Jahangir's writ challenging cancellation of nomination dismissed

The writ petition filed by Mohammad Jahangir Alam against the cancellation of his nomination paper for the post of mayor in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) polls has been dismissed. Read more

Stocks fall on Monday

Indices of both stock exchanges declined on Monday (8 May) due to the investors selling off to realise a quick profit. Read more

Rana Plaza owner's bail stayed till 10 July

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today stayed the High Court verdict that granted bail to Sohel Rana, owner of Rana Plaza which collapsed for faulty structure killing more than one thousand lives, till 10 July. Read more

EC striving to ensure free, fair elections in 5 city corporations

The Election Commission (EC) is striving to ensure free, fair and impartial elections in the upcoming five city corporations, according to the election commissioners. Read more

Pharmacist's body recovered from Dhanmondi lake day after he went missing

Police on Monday recovered the body of a local pharmacist from Dhanmondi a day after he went missing. Read more

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka to resume talks on bilateral trade deal this month

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka plan to hold an introductory meeting virtually on 29 May to commence negotiations for the proposed preferential trade agreement (PTA), which is expected to eventually lead to a free trade agreement (FTA). Read more

UN urges Afghanistan's Taliban to end floggings, executions

A UN report on Monday strongly criticised the Taliban for carrying out public executions, lashings and stonings since seizing power in Afghanistan, and called on the country's rulers to halt such practices. Read more

Death toll from Congo floods rises to 401: Governor

The death toll from flooding that hit two villages in the east Democratic Republic of Congo last week has risen to 401, provincial governor Theo Ngwabidje Kasi said on Monday. Read more

Pakistan, Afghan Taliban agree to boost trade, lower tension

Pakistan and Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed government have agreed to boost trade and lower tensions along their border amid a surge in militant attacks on security forces, officials said Monday. Read more

