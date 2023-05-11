Your Evening Brief - Govt approves Tk2,63,000cr for ADP; transport sector gets highest allocation
The government has approved a Tk2,63,000 crore Annual Development Programme (ADP) for next fiscal year 2023-24.
Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (11 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…
Bangladesh's GDP growth projection for FY23 revised down to 6.03%
Bangladesh's GDP growth projection has been lowered further to 6.03% for the current fiscal year, State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam said On Thursday.
Death toll rises to 8 as clashes continue in Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest
Since the arrest of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, the number of casualties have increased to eight as the clashes continue across the country.
25 dead as Israel, Gaza militants trade fire for third day
Israel and Gaza militants traded more heavy fire early Thursday, the third day of the worst escalation of violence since the middle of last year over the Palestinian coastal enclave.
Norway announces $6.5 million support for Rohingya refugees
State Secretary to the Norwegian Minister of Climate and Environment Ragnhild Sjoner Syrstad on Wednesday (10 May) announced her country's contribution of NOK70 million, equivalent to $6.5 million, for the energy and environment programme of the Rohingya response in Bangladesh.
Jahangir Alam now moves to Appellate Division to contest in Gazipur City Corporation polls
Mohammad Jahangir Alam has moved to the Appellate Division challenging the High Court order dismissing his writ petition against the cancellation of his nomination for the post of mayor in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) polls.
As the Bay gets rough, coastal districts brace for cyclone Mocha
Red flags on the beaches caution tourists of the impending danger. Visitors have been warned not to go more than knee-deep water.