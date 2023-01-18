Your evening brief - Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries from 1 Feb

Just a few days after increasing electricity prices, the government hiked gas prices for power, industries, and commercial (hotel and restaurant) sectors up to 179%. The government, for the second time in less than a week, used its newly-granted power (which allows it to set all kinds of energy prices bypassing the regulator's jurisdictions at any time) to hike gas prices without any public hearing. Earlier on 12 January, the government had announced a 5% increase in electricity prices to Tk7.48 per kilowatt hour at the retail level. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (18 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

AL never considers what it gets in return of working for the people: PM Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said AL never considers what it gets in return of working for the people. Read more

CEC not yet sure about EVM use in national polls

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said that he is not yet sure about the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the national elections. Read more

PM opens 45 more community vision centres

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated 45 more community vision centres at Upazila Health Complexes in 13 districts across the country, raising the number to 135, bringing one-third of grassroots people under modern eye treatment free of cost. Read more

EU keen to send observers for upcoming general election in Bangladesh: Envoy

EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley on Wednesday said the European Union is very interested in sending polls observers to Bangladesh during the next general election. Read more

If there are errors in textbooks, they will be corrected: Dipu Moni

If there are errors in textbooks, they will be corrected, Education Minister Dipu Moni has said. Read more

Health department appoints 90 doctors for central and district jails

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has appointed 90 doctors for the central and district jails of the country. Read more

BFF's press conference regarding Argentina's Bangladesh visit postponed due to 'unavoidable reasons'

There was much hype surrounding today's press conference of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) regarding the world champion Argentina's likely visit to Bangladesh in June. The press conference was scheduled to take place at 2:30 pm BST at the BFF Bhaban today. Read more

World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118

French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, passed away at 118 in France, her retirement home told Reuters on Tuesday. Read more

Ukraine's interior minister among 18 killed in helicopter crash

Eighteen people including Ukraine's interior minister, other senior ministry officials and three children were killed on Wednesday morning when a helicopter crashed near a nursery outside Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said. Read more

UK inflation eases for a 2nd month, falling to 10.5%

UK inflation eased for a second month in December, boosting confidence that the cost-of-living crisis has peaked. Read more