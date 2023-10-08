Your Evening Brief - Fierce battles between Hamas, Israel as Hezbollah fires mortars

Hezbollah has launched mortar strikes from Lebanon into Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms, with Israel saying it has responded with artillery strikes, reports Al Jazeera. The escalation comes as fears of a ground invasion of Gaza are growing after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to turn the besieged Palestinian enclave into a "deserted island" following Hamas's surprise attack on Saturday. The latest death tolls stand at 313 Palestinians, according to health officials; and 400 Israelis, according to media reports. Read More

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (8 October)), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Nothing to worry about forex reserve: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday (8 October) said Bangladesh is facing some problems due to the global economic recession and high inflation. "Today, many say many things about the reserve. I say that there is nothing to worry about the reserve. We will cultivate crops and produce our foods. If needed, we'll spend and purchase less [reduce import] to some extent," she said. Read More

Five more companies allowed to import 5 crore eggs

The government has allowed five more companies to import 5 crore eggs to bring the prices down in the local market. The approval was given to the five companies to import one crore eggs each, confirmed commerce ministry's Public Relations Officer Md Haider Ali on Sunday (8 October). Read More

PK Halder gets 22-year jail in embezzlement and money laundering case

A Dhaka court has sentenced former managing director of Global Islami Bank Prashant Kumar Halder alias PK Halder to 22 years imprisonment in two cases filed over laundering Tk80 crore to Canada and amassing about Tk426 crore illegally. Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-10 announced the verdict on Sunday (8 October). Read More

Will try my best to ensure graft-free judiciary: Chief Justice

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan has said he would try his best to ensure a graft-free judiciary for the country. "I don't want to see the politicisation of the court and the judiciary in any way. We can achieve the goal of justice only through united and merit-based duties being observed by the judges and the lawyers. Only these can keep the dignity of the judiciary intact. It is my expectation that this arena of the Supreme Court will be enlightened by mutual tolerance, compassion and love," he said. Read More