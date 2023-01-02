Your evening brief - Exports hit all-time monthly high in Dec

The country recorded the highest-ever single-month exports in December of 2022 with a year-on-year growth of 9.33% to $5.37 billion, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). The export earnings for December, 2021 was $4.9 billion. Bangladesh's export earnings crossed the $5 billion mark for the first time in November this year. The export earnings were $3.91 billion and $4.36 billion in September and October respectively. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Friday (30 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

12kg LPG cylinder price down by Tk65 for January

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Berc) has lowered the price of a 12kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk65 to Tk1,232 for January. The new prices will be effective from 6pm today, Berc Chairman Md Abdul Jalil said while announcing the new prices during a virtual press conference on Monday (2 January). Read more

Padma Bridge launches smart weighing scale

Six months after opening, advanced digital weighing machines, installed at both ends of Padma Bridge, launched their operation at the beginning of the new year. From now on, every cargo vehicle will have to cross the bridge after going through an electric sensor-controlled scaling system, confirmed Syed Rajab Ali, executive engineer (connecting roads) of the Padma Bridge project. Read more

DSE turnover falls below Tk200 crore mark

Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) turnover fell below the Tk200 crore mark today due to lower participation of investors lacking confidence amid the economic uncertainty. At the end of the trading session on Monday (2 January), the total turnover of the DSE stood at Tk198.80 crore, which was Tk227.74 crore in the previous session. Read more

1,034 workers killed, 1,037 injured in workplace accidents in 2022: BILS study

A total of 1034 workers were killed and 1037 workers were injured in workplace accidents in 2022, said a study by the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) based on reports published in various newspapers of the country. Read more

2022 sees highest road accidents in 8 years: Jatri Kalyan Samity

There were at least 6,749 accidents in 2022, which is the highest in eight years, reports Jatri Kalyan Samity. According to the annual accident observation report of the accident monitoring cell of Jatri Kollyan Samity, 9,951 people were killed in the accidents while 12,356 were injured. Read more

Metro rail ticketing machines out of service at Agargaon station

Three ticket vending machines at the Agargaon metro rail station have been down since Monday morning, causing suffering to the enthusiastic passengers who queued up in front of the station defying the biting cold and foggy winter morning. Read more

Nayapaltan clash: HC to hear Fakhrul, Abbas's bail pleas on Tuesday

The High Court on Monday fixed Tuesday for hearing the bail petitions of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital's Nayapaltan on December 7 last year. Read more

HC seeks Rajuk's explanation over missing documents of 30,000 clients

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the suo moto rule after taking reports published in a national daily into cognizance. The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule seeking explanation Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (Rajuk) over the disappearance of documents of about 30,000 clients from its server. Read more

Ambassador Haas aims to continue strengthening Bangladesh-US ties in 2023

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has said he is looking forward to continued strengthening of the Bangladesh-US partnership in the new year. Read more

Architect Mubasshar Hussein passes away

Prominent Bangladeshi architect, Mubasshar Hussein, passed away last night. He passed away at the Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in the capital's Shyamoli area at around 1:30am on Monday (2 January). Mubasshar Hussein was suffering from various physical complications for a long time. Read more

Govt may lift ban on Grameenphone's SIM card sales

The government may lift the ban on Grameenphone's SIM card sales. The Department of Posts and Telecommunications (PTD) has started reviewing the ban. According to sources at PTD, the country's largest mobile operator may be allowed to sell all types of SIMs - both old and new ones - in consideration of the improvement in various indicators related to its quality of service. Read more

Final farewell for Pele, Brazil's football 'King'

Brazilians bid a final farewell this week to football giant Pele, starting Monday with a 24-hour public wake at the stadium of his long-time team, Santos. The oceanside home of the team nicknamed "Peixe" -- "fish" in Portuguese -- is expecting a huge influx of fans looking to honor the "King" of football, who died aged 82 on Thursday after a long battle with cancer. Read more

Third of world in recession this year, IMF head warns

For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth - the United States, Europe and China - all experience weakening activity, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Sunday. Read more

New York governor legalises composting of human bodies after death

New York on Saturday legalised natural organic reduction, popularly known as human composting or termination, after death. A person can now have their body turned into soil after their death - which is seen as an environmentally friendly alternative to burial or cremation, reports BBC. Read more

Canada bans most foreigners from buying homes

A ban on foreigners buying residential property in Canada took effect on Sunday, aiming to make more homes available to locals facing a housing crunch. Several exceptions in the act allow individuals such as refugees and permanent residents who are not citizens to buy homes. Read more

India's Supreme Court upholds legality of 2016 note ban decision

India's Supreme Court on Monday upheld the legality of the 2016 government decision to outlaw 86% of the country's cash in circulation. The arguments in the case were heard by a five-judge constitution bench of the country's top court. Read more