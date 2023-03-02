Your Evening Brief – Export earnings rise 7.81% in February

TBS Report
02 March, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 06:09 pm

Your Evening Brief – Export earnings rise 7.81% in February

TBS Report
02 March, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 06:09 pm
Your Evening Brief – Export earnings rise 7.81% in February

Bangladesh's merchandise exports rose 7.81% to $4.63 billion YoY this February riding on major export earner apparel shipments, as per Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data published on Thursday (2 March). Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (2 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Moody's outlook downgrade may prove costly for Bangladesh's banking system: Experts

Moody's downgrade in the outlook of Bangladesh's banking system – the first time – may prove costly for the country's banking system, especially in securing funds from global lenders, hikes in interest rates and a fall in investor confidence, experts said. Read more

PM asks for special focus on medical science research

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated her call to put a special focus on medical science research, urging all to take the country forward with fresh inventions to cope with the new global technologies. Read more

Bangladesh among top five countries with the highest number of internet shutdowns in 2022:  Access Now report

      

Bangladesh was among the top five countries with the highest number of internet shutdowns in 2022, said a recent report by Access Now, a New York-based non-profit organisation working on the digital civil rights of people around the world. Read more

   

EC can't mediate, resolve issues and take part in elections:  CEC urges political parties

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said that the Election Commission (EC) will not mediate between the political parties and urged them to resolve their issues and participate in the elections. Read more

Over 58.64 lakh new voters in Bangladesh: EC

The total number of voters in the country has now increased to 119,151,440 following the inclusion of 5,864,430 new voters, as per Election Commission's (EC) final updated list.  Read more

Tea workers to get Tk11,000 as lump sum for arrears: State minister

Tea garden workers who have arrears will be given Tk11,000 per person as a lump sum, says State Minister for Labor and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian. Read more

US seeks allies' backing for possible China sanctions over Ukraine war

The United States is sounding out close allies about the possibility of imposing new sanctions on China if Beijing provides military support to Russia for its war in Ukraine, according to four US officials and other sources. Read more

Prince Harry and Meghan have been asked to vacate UK home

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, the house within the grounds of King Charles's Windsor Castle estate they use when in Britain, a spokesperson for the couple said on Wednesday. Read more

India's Adani secures $3 bln credit from sovereign wealth fund

India's Adani Group has told creditors it has secured a $3 billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as the embattled conglomerate seeks to ease debt concerns after a short-seller attack. Read more

