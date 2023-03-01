Your Evening Brief - Ensure insurance claims are paid after proper investigation: PM
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday called for making sure that the insurance claims are paid after proper investigation to curb anomalies in this sector. Read more
Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (1 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…
Companies unable to benefit from corporate tax cut due to restriction on transactions: MCCI
Companies are unable to benefit from reduced tax rates due to restrictions imposed on transactions, according to the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI). Read more
HC orders expulsion of BCL leader Antara, 4 others for torturing IU student
The High Court (HC) has ordered the expulsion of five Islamic University (IU) students for torturing and humiliating a fellow female student. Read more
Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters
The Mirpur-10 station of the country's first-ever metro rail service was opened to commuters on Wednesday (1 March). Read more
Registration using NID must for obtaining train tickets: Minister
Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan has said that passengers will not be able to purchase intercity train tickets without registration through a national identity card (NID). Read more
Int'l standard cancer centre soon to be launched at BSMMU: VC Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) will soon launch an international standard cancer centre named "Bangabandhu Cancer Centre," its VC Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed recently informed. Read more
4 members of militant outfit Jamatul Ansar held in Ctg
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested four more members of the banned militant outfit Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya from Chattogram's Patiya as part of the ongoing anti-militancy operation that started on 10 October last year. Read more
Stocks continue inching up in early trading
Stocks continued their upward momentum for the third consecutive session on Wednesday (1 march). Read more
Insurance stocks dominate chart of top 10 gainers
Shares of life and non-life insurance companies were seen to be in high demand on Wednesday (1 March) marking National Insurance Day 2023. Read more
Weak capital market, higher claims slightly drag Green Delta Insurance's profit down
Green Delta Insurance Company has posted annual earnings per share at Tk7.3 for 2022, which was Tk8.43 in the previous year, according to information shared by the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). Read more
China's factory activity stuns with fastest growth in a decade
China's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, an official index showed on Wednesday, smashing expectations as production zoomed after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions late last year. Read more
FBI director says China lab leak likely caused Covid pandemic
FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday the agency has assessed that a leak from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, likely caused the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
Taiwan reports 19 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday it had spotted 19 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone in the past 24 hours, part of what Taipei calls regular harassment by Beijing. Read more
Two trains collide in Greece, at least 32 killed, 85 injured
A passenger train and a cargo train collided head-on in Greece on Tuesday night, killing at least 36 people and injuring 85 as the country's deadliest rail crash in decades threw entire carriages off the tracks. Read more
Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official
Iran could make enough fissile for one nuclear bomb in "about 12 days," a top US Defense Department official said on Tuesday, down from the estimated one year it would have taken while the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was in effect. Read more
Russia bans government officials from using most foreign words
Russian government officials will be banned from using most foreign words when carrying out their duties, according to an amended law on the formal use of Russian that President Vladimir Putin signed on Tuesday. Read more
Putin tells FSB security service to raise its game against Western spy agencies
Russian President Vladimir Putin told the FSB domestic security service on Tuesday to step up its activity to counter what he said was increasing espionage and sabotage against Russia by Ukraine and the West. Read more
India revives civil militia after Hindu killings in Kashmir
After seven Hindus were killed in early January in two back-to-back attacks in Dhangri village in disputed Kashmir, former Indian army soldier Satish Kumar described his sleepy mountainous village as an "abode of fear." Read more
Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study
One in ten early deaths could be prevented if people engaged in a small amount of daily exercise such as a brisk 11-minute walk, found a recent study by University of Cambridge researchers. Read more