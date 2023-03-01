Your Evening Brief - Ensure insurance claims are paid after proper investigation: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday called for making sure that the insurance claims are paid after proper investigation to curb anomalies in this sector. Read more

Companies unable to benefit from corporate tax cut due to restriction on transactions: MCCI

Companies are unable to benefit from reduced tax rates due to restrictions imposed on transactions, according to the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI). Read more

HC orders expulsion of BCL leader Antara, 4 others for torturing IU student

The High Court (HC) has ordered the expulsion of five Islamic University (IU) students for torturing and humiliating a fellow female student. Read more

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters

The Mirpur-10 station of the country's first-ever metro rail service was opened to commuters on Wednesday (1 March). Read more

Registration using NID must for obtaining train tickets: Minister

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan has said that passengers will not be able to purchase intercity train tickets without registration through a national identity card (NID). Read more

Int'l standard cancer centre soon to be launched at BSMMU: VC Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) will soon launch an international standard cancer centre named "Bangabandhu Cancer Centre," its VC Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed recently informed. Read more

4 members of militant outfit Jamatul Ansar held in Ctg

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested four more members of the banned militant outfit Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya from Chattogram's Patiya as part of the ongoing anti-militancy operation that started on 10 October last year. Read more

Stocks continue inching up in early trading

Stocks continued their upward momentum for the third consecutive session on Wednesday (1 march). Read more

Insurance stocks dominate chart of top 10 gainers

Shares of life and non-life insurance companies were seen to be in high demand on Wednesday (1 March) marking National Insurance Day 2023. Read more

Weak capital market, higher claims slightly drag Green Delta Insurance's profit down

Green Delta Insurance Company has posted annual earnings per share at Tk7.3 for 2022, which was Tk8.43 in the previous year, according to information shared by the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). Read more

China's factory activity stuns with fastest growth in a decade

China's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, an official index showed on Wednesday, smashing expectations as production zoomed after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions late last year. Read more

FBI director says China lab leak likely caused Covid pandemic

FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday the agency has assessed that a leak from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, likely caused the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Taiwan reports 19 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday it had spotted 19 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone in the past 24 hours, part of what Taipei calls regular harassment by Beijing. Read more

Two trains collide in Greece, at least 32 killed, 85 injured

A passenger train and a cargo train collided head-on in Greece on Tuesday night, killing at least 36 people and injuring 85 as the country's deadliest rail crash in decades threw entire carriages off the tracks. Read more

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Iran could make enough fissile for one nuclear bomb in "about 12 days," a top US Defense Department official said on Tuesday, down from the estimated one year it would have taken while the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was in effect. Read more

Russia bans government officials from using most foreign words

Russian government officials will be banned from using most foreign words when carrying out their duties, according to an amended law on the formal use of Russian that President Vladimir Putin signed on Tuesday. Read more

Putin tells FSB security service to raise its game against Western spy agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the FSB domestic security service on Tuesday to step up its activity to counter what he said was increasing espionage and sabotage against Russia by Ukraine and the West. Read more

India revives civil militia after Hindu killings in Kashmir

After seven Hindus were killed in early January in two back-to-back attacks in Dhangri village in disputed Kashmir, former Indian army soldier Satish Kumar described his sleepy mountainous village as an "abode of fear." Read more

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

One in ten early deaths could be prevented if people engaged in a small amount of daily exercise such as a brisk 11-minute walk, found a recent study by University of Cambridge researchers. Read more