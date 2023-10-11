Your Evening Brief - Don't worry about conspiracies before next election: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said there is no need to worry about conspiracies ahead of the next general elections as the countrymen always stand by her party. "The next election is ahead. National and international conspiracies are being hatched centering on the next polls. But we have nothing to worry about as the people are always beside us with their mandates," she said. Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League (AL) President, was exchanging views with the Tungipara Upazila Awami League, its associated and affiliated organisations, local public representatives and civil dignitaries at the Tungipara Upazila AL office this morning. Read More

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (11 October)), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

There will be no violence over election: Home minister tells US mission

There will be no violence over the upcoming national polls in Bangladesh, Home Minister Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal MP told the visiting US pre-election observation team today. "We told them that Bangladesh has faced a lot of violence. We saw the assassination of the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Since the prime minister returned to the country in 1981, there have been 19 attempts to kill her. But the country is in a peaceful condition now. There will be completely violence-free, peaceful elections," the minister told reporters following his meeting with the US delegation at the secretariat on Wednesday (11 October). Read More

Israel-Palestine war: Gaza power plant to run out of fuel within hours; death toll surpasses 1,000

As Joe Biden pledged support for Israel and issued a warning to anyone seeking to take advantage of the situation, Israel vowed to escalate its attack with a ground offensive. It has called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists, as Israeli airlines added flights to bring reservists back to the country. With the war entering its fifth day, more than 1,055 Palestinians have been killed and 4,600 wounded in the crowded coastal enclave, with the Israeli death count climbing to 1,200 people, according to Al Jazeera. Read More

National elections must reflect the voice of all citizens: Debapriya

National elections must reflect the voice of all citizens as polls are the primary means of democratic accountability, noted economist and Distinguished Fellow of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya said today. "Elections are the primary means of democratic accountability, allowing citizens to express their voice and choose their leaders. Therefore, it is essential that national elections reflect the voice of all citizens," he said during a press conference organised by Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh at the Brac Inn Centre in Dhaka on Wednesday (11 October). Read More

