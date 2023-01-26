Your evening brief - Digital connectivity will be key weapon for Smart Bangladesh: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said digital connectivity would be the key equipment to transform the country into Smart Bangladesh. "Digital connectivity will be the key tool to build Smart Bangladesh. Smart citizens, smart economy, smart government and smart society will be built on the basis of digital connectivity," she said in a video message aired at the inaugural ceremony of the Digital Bangladesh Fair-2023 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here this morning. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (26 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Refined sugar prices rise by Tk5 per kg

Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association has increased the price of loose refined sugar by Tk5 per kg to Tk107 and packaged refined sugar by Tk4 per kg to Tk112.

BNP announces demos in Dhaka to press home 10-point-demand

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that demonstrations will be held throughout Dhaka to press home their 10-points demand which includes decreasing the prices of power and gas, ousting the current government, holding the next polls under a non-party caretaker government.

Bangladesh made little progress in business climate index: Report

Bangladesh last year made little progress in its homegrown business climate index compared to 2021, as per the report titled "Bangladesh Business Climate Index (BBX) 2022-2023."

UN forecasts fall in global economic growth to 1.9% in 2023

The United Nations (UN) forecast on Wednesday said that global economic growth will fall significantly to 1.9% this year as a result of the food and energy crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine, the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, persistently high inflation and the climate emergency.

Climate refugees more vulnerable to human trafficking: UN report

Poor people, especially the climate refugees, living in the Sundarbans and coastal areas of the country's Khulna region are more prone to becoming victims of human trafficking, according to a report by the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC).

Pakistan seeks US help in unlocking $1.1 billion IMF loan - Dawn

Pakistan has sought support from Washington to unlock a stalled International Monetary Fund programme that would release $1.1 billion to its strained economy as the country rebuilds after last year's devastating floods, Dawn newspaper said on Thursday.

Saraswati Puja being celebrated today

Saraswati Puja, a major religious festival of the Hindu community, is being celebrated across Bangladesh today (26 January) with much enthusiasm, festivity and religious fervour.

DCs asked to stay vigilant about illegal sand extraction from rivers

State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Faruk on Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to remain vigilant to stop illegal sand extraction from rivers.

USAID announces $75m assistance for Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar, host community

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced an additional $75 million in humanitarian assistance to help Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and members of the Bangladeshi host community meet ongoing needs that have been exacerbated by the increasing costs of food and fuel.

'Pathaan' release sees scattered protests across India

The release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer most awaited film "Pathaan" on 25 January saw violent protests by Hindutva activists in north India.

Israeli army kills nine Palestinians

Israeli troops killed nine Palestinians and wounded over a dozen others in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

China says Covid deaths down by nearly 80 percent

The number of daily Covid-19 deaths in China has fallen by nearly 80 percent since the start of the month, authorities have said, in a sign that the country's unprecedented infection surge may have started to abate.