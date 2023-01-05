Your evening brief - Dhaka's temperature drops by 1.6° in 24 hours

Daily Brief

TBS Report
05 January, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 05:02 pm

Related News

Your evening brief - Dhaka's temperature drops by 1.6° in 24 hours

TBS Report
05 January, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 05:02 pm
Your evening brief - Dhaka&#039;s temperature drops by 1.6° in 24 hours

Dhaka's lowest temperature was 12.5°C on Thursday morning, dropping by 1.6°C from the previous day's lowest temperature of 14.1°C. The met office also informed that the mild cold wave that is sweeping across Rajshahi, Pabna, Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Nilphamari, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia districts may continue. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (5 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

BNP to get befitting reply if it tries to create violence: Quader 

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on Thursday that a befitting reply will be given to BNP to protect people's lives and property once they try to create violence in the name of movement. Read more

Pabna Jubo League leader reportedly guns down rickshaw-puller over 'trivial matter' 

A rickshaw-puller was shot dead, allegedly by a local Jubo League activist, in Pabna's Ishwardi over a trivial incident around 9pm on Wednesday. Read more

HC seeks BCIC's explanation over embezzlement of 72,000 tonne fertiliser 

The High Court (HC) on Thursday asked Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) authority to give an explanation over the embezzlement of 72,000 tonne of imported chemical fertilisers that caused the government a loss of Tk582 crore. Read more

CPJ expresses concern over TBS journo assault, demand swift probe 

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has expressed concern over the attack, abduction at gunpoint, illegal detention and attempted murder of The Business Standard's Chattogram correspondent Abu Azad. Read more

India finds 11 new variants of Covid-19 in international travellers 

India detected a total of 11 new variants of Covid-19 in international travellers who arrived in the country during 24 Dec. to 3 Jan., health ministry sources said on Thursday. Read more

Five promises: PM Sunak vows to tackle Britain's most serious problems 

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised on Wednesday to tackle Britain's most serious problems, from cutting inflation to reducing illegal migration, in a speech aimed at convincing his restive lawmakers he can lead them into the next election. Read more

Dani Alves charged with sexual assault 

A woman reportedly identified Dani Alves as the man who allegedly assaulted her indecently in a Barcelona nightclub and filed an official police report about it. Read more

UN Security Council to meet on Taliban ban on female aid workers 

The United Nations Security Council is due to meet privately next week to discuss a decision by Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration to ban female humanitarian aid workers, diplomats said Wednesday. Read more

8, including 5 children, shot dead in Utah home 

Total eight people including five children were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home Wednesday, according to authorities who did not provide more details or a potential motive for the killings. Read more

Top News

Evening brief / Daily brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

5h | Wheels
The VCB organised event brought together hundreds of Vespa enthusiasts in one place. Photo: Akif Hamid

Vespa Club Bangladesh organises Gentleman's Ride 2022

6h | Wheels
The new Honda HR-V now has a toned down sporty design but is still as sporty yet practical as it’s always been. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Honda HR-V: Substituting sporty with practicality

7h | Wheels
14 years after losing both legs, Saiful Samin stands strong today as a senior sub-editor for Bangla daily Prothom Alo. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Saiful Samin: Crushed by wheels, revived by spirit

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jessia Islam revealed her Secret

Jessia Islam revealed her Secret

1h | TBS Entertainment
Thousand years of history in one room

Thousand years of history in one room

21h | TBS Stories
Nuhash Humayun's coffee offer goes viral on internet

Nuhash Humayun's coffee offer goes viral on internet

22h | TBS Entertainment
Where do billionaires keep their money?

Where do billionaires keep their money?

22h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

5
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night

6
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget