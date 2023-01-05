Your evening brief - Dhaka's temperature drops by 1.6° in 24 hours

Dhaka's lowest temperature was 12.5°C on Thursday morning, dropping by 1.6°C from the previous day's lowest temperature of 14.1°C. The met office also informed that the mild cold wave that is sweeping across Rajshahi, Pabna, Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Nilphamari, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia districts may continue. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (5 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

BNP to get befitting reply if it tries to create violence: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on Thursday that a befitting reply will be given to BNP to protect people's lives and property once they try to create violence in the name of movement.

Pabna Jubo League leader reportedly guns down rickshaw-puller over 'trivial matter'

A rickshaw-puller was shot dead, allegedly by a local Jubo League activist, in Pabna's Ishwardi over a trivial incident around 9pm on Wednesday.

HC seeks BCIC's explanation over embezzlement of 72,000 tonne fertiliser

The High Court (HC) on Thursday asked Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) authority to give an explanation over the embezzlement of 72,000 tonne of imported chemical fertilisers that caused the government a loss of Tk582 crore.

CPJ expresses concern over TBS journo assault, demand swift probe

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has expressed concern over the attack, abduction at gunpoint, illegal detention and attempted murder of The Business Standard's Chattogram correspondent Abu Azad.

India finds 11 new variants of Covid-19 in international travellers

India detected a total of 11 new variants of Covid-19 in international travellers who arrived in the country during 24 Dec. to 3 Jan., health ministry sources said on Thursday.

Five promises: PM Sunak vows to tackle Britain's most serious problems

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised on Wednesday to tackle Britain's most serious problems, from cutting inflation to reducing illegal migration, in a speech aimed at convincing his restive lawmakers he can lead them into the next election.

Dani Alves charged with sexual assault

A woman reportedly identified Dani Alves as the man who allegedly assaulted her indecently in a Barcelona nightclub and filed an official police report about it.

UN Security Council to meet on Taliban ban on female aid workers

The United Nations Security Council is due to meet privately next week to discuss a decision by Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration to ban female humanitarian aid workers, diplomats said Wednesday.

8, including 5 children, shot dead in Utah home

Total eight people including five children were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home Wednesday, according to authorities who did not provide more details or a potential motive for the killings.