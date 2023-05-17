Your Evening Brief - Dhaka's relations with Beijing, Moscow don't influence US-BD ties: State Dept Official

A senior US State Department official has said Washington does not define its relationship with Bangladesh taking into account Dhaka's ties with Russia, China or any other country. "US-Bangladesh relationship isn't defined by China, by Russia and any other country," US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afreen Akhter told BSS diplomatic correspondent Tanzim Anwar in an exclusive interview this week in the capital. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (17 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

UAE to support Bangladesh in building infrastructure and sea port: Envoy tells PM

The United Arab Emirates will continue its cooperation with Bangladesh in the development of its infrastructure and sea ports for mutual benefits. The UAE's newly appointed ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali AlHmoudi said this during a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Wednesday. Read more

2 army men killed, 2 injured in attack by Kuki-Chin separatists in Bandarban

Two soldiers of Bangladesh Army were killed and two officers were injured in an attack on Tuesday (16 May) carried out by Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA) in Bandarban. The incident occurred in the district's Ruma upazila when the KNA separatists detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) and opened fire on an army patrol team. Read more

ACC summons former Gazipur City Corporation mayor Jahangir Alam

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned the former mayor of Gazipur City Corporation Jahangir Alam for questioning on charges of allegedly misappropriating of crores of taka in various development projects of the city corporation and transactions through fake bank accounts. Jahangir Alam has been asked to appear at the ACC head office on 20 and 21 May at 10am, said a source at the commission on Wednesday (17 May). Read more

Biden cancels post-G7 Asia tour due to debt crisis

US President Joe Biden cut back a major upcoming trip to Asia and will return to Washington early for talks to avert a potentially catastrophic debt default, the White House said Tuesday (16 May). US Department of State's 2022 Report on International Religious Freedom, published on Monday (15 May), highlights incidents of attacks against Muslims and Christians, including home demolitions and public flogging in India. Read more

Russia and Iran sign rail deal for corridor intended to rival Suez Canal

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday oversaw, via video-link, the signing of a deal to finance and build an Iranian railway line as part of an embryonic international North–South Transport Corridor. The Rasht-Astara railway is seen as an important link in the corridor, intended to connect India, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan and other countries via railways and sea – a route that Russia says can rival the Suez Canal as a major global trade route. Read more