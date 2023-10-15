Your Evening Brief - Dhaka denounces Israel's killing of women and children in besieged Gaza

Your Evening Brief - Dhaka denounces Israel&#039;s killing of women and children in besieged Gaza

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the growing civilian casualties, including women and children, as well as disproportionate use of force by Israel in Gaza. Bangladesh also urged the international community to allow humanitarian assistance to the besieged Gaza to avoid mounting humanitarian disaster and work towards a two- state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the UNSC resolutions for a just and lasting solution and enduring peace in the region. Read More

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (15 October)), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

UN estimates 1 million Gazans displaced in a week of Israeli bombing

An estimated one million Gazans have been displaced in the first seven days of conflict with Israel, according to the United Nations agency supporting Palestinian refugees, as aid groups said the situation in the besieged enclave is "catastrophic". Juliette Touma, director of communications of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), told AFP that an estimated one million people have now been displaced in the first seven days of the conflict in Gaza. Read More

We have nothing to say about US mission's recommendations: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said Bangladesh has nothing to say regarding the recommendations made by the US pre-election assessment delegation comprising representatives from the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI).  Read More

Odhikar's Adilur, Elan walk out of jail

Human Rights organisation Odhikar's Secretary Adilur Rahman Khan and Director ASM Nasiruddin Elan have walked out of jail after securing bail in the High Court on 10 October. They left Keraniganj jail at 7.05pm on Sunday, the defendants' lawyer Ahsanuzzaman told The Business Standard. Read More

Gold price rises above Tk1 lakh per bhori again

Gold price has surged once again in the country, reaching Tk100,544 per bhori. With the new rate effective from Monday (16 October), the price of 22-carat gold increased by Tk1,167 to Tk100,544 per bhori. The new price has been set in view of the rise in gold price in the local market, Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) said in a statement today. Read More

