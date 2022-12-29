Your evening brief - Dhaka commuters flock to stations for country's first-ever metro ride

Hundreds of Dhaka residents, with all the enthusiasm in the world, started gathering in front of the stations in Uttara and Agargaon since early Thursday morning for the country's first-ever commercial metro ride. People from all walks of life, defying the biting cold and foggy winter morning, started queuing up from 4am for the experience of the latest addition to Dhaka's public transport. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (29 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

TCB to procure 2.09 crore litres of soybean oil for OMS programme

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will further procure a total of 2.09 crore litres (20.9 million litres) of soybean oil from local and international suppliers without any tender process.

2 Bangladeshis shot dead in BSF firing in Lalmonirhat

Two Bangladeshi nationals were shot dead allegedly by members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Dolpara border in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat district early Thursday, a Bangladeshi official said.

Rooppur NPP: Commissioning of Unit-1 to get delayed for at least 6 months

The commissioning of Unit-1 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) project is likely to be delayed for six months to one year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fares of metro rail are reasonable: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said that the fares of metro rail are within the reach of people.

3 members of a family killed in Faridpur road accident

Three members of a family, including a mother and two daughters, were killed and six others were injured in a road accident on Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Faridpur this morning.

Prof Sabrina Flora to return home today

Health Department Additional Director General Meerjady Sabrina Flora, who was undergoing treatment in a Singapore hospital, has recovered and will return to Bangladesh on Thursday.

Risking death at sea, Rohingya Muslims seek safety in Indonesia

Crying with relief after a traumatic 40-day voyage to Indonesia in a leaky boat, Rohingya Muslim Fatimah bin Ismail held a mobile phone with shaky hands as she made a video call to relatives.

Explosions rock Ukrainian cities as Russia launches 'more than 100 missiles' in waves

Air raid sirens rang across Ukraine as Russia unleashed more than 100 missiles on Thursday morning, according to a Ukrainian presidential adviser, and blasts were heard in several cities, including the capital Kyiv."A massive air raid.

Erling Haaland becomes fastest player to reach 20 goals in Premier League history

Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 20 Premier League goals after he bagged a brace in Man City's 3-1 win at Leeds.