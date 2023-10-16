Your Evening Brief - Development projects must not damage rivers and canals: PM Hasina tells officials

Daily Brief

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 05:30 pm

Related News

Your Evening Brief - Development projects must not damage rivers and canals: PM Hasina tells officials

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 05:30 pm
Your Evening Brief - Development projects must not damage rivers and canals: PM Hasina tells officials

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the officials concerned to make sure that development projects don't impede the free flow of water bodies, including rivers and canals. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (16 October), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

SC lawyer sends legal notice seeking removal of iron cages in lower courts 

Supreme Court lawyer Shishir Monir has sent a legal notice to remove iron cages from the accused and witness stands of judicial courts and reinstate wooden railings. Read more

Israel has right to statehood, so does Palestine: Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh

China has called on relevant countries to exercise restraint, to take an objective and just position, to work for de-escalation of conflict, and to avoid causing an even bigger blow to regional and international security. Read more

Hilsa fishing in Meghna continues despite ban

Despite the government ban on fishing, buying, selling, and transporting Hilsa for 22 days to bolster fish resources, fishermen continue to catch mother Hilsa in the Meghna River in the 6th Hilsa sanctuary region. Read more

Countrymen believe govt poisoned Khaleda Zia: Rizvi

The countrymen believe Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia was poisoned during her imprisonment by the ruling government, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today. Read more

Top News

Evening brief / Daily brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

51m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

9h | TBS World