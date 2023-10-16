Your Evening Brief - Development projects must not damage rivers and canals: PM Hasina tells officials

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the officials concerned to make sure that development projects don't impede the free flow of water bodies, including rivers and canals. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (16 October), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

SC lawyer sends legal notice seeking removal of iron cages in lower courts

Supreme Court lawyer Shishir Monir has sent a legal notice to remove iron cages from the accused and witness stands of judicial courts and reinstate wooden railings. Read more

Israel has right to statehood, so does Palestine: Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh

China has called on relevant countries to exercise restraint, to take an objective and just position, to work for de-escalation of conflict, and to avoid causing an even bigger blow to regional and international security. Read more

Hilsa fishing in Meghna continues despite ban

Despite the government ban on fishing, buying, selling, and transporting Hilsa for 22 days to bolster fish resources, fishermen continue to catch mother Hilsa in the Meghna River in the 6th Hilsa sanctuary region. Read more

Countrymen believe govt poisoned Khaleda Zia: Rizvi

The countrymen believe Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia was poisoned during her imprisonment by the ruling government, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today. Read more