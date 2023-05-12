Your Evening Brief - Cyclone Mocha may cause 10-20ft high tides in coastal areas

Coastal areas of Bangladesh may face the threat of 10-20 feet high tides due to the impact of the severe cyclonic storm "Mocha", said Mostafa Kamal Polash, a PhD researcher on weather and climate at Saskatchewan University in Canada. He also said people of Saint Martin are at risk and it is not safe to take shelter in any building below three floors. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Friday (12 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Islamabad High Court grants Imran Khan bail

After the Supreme Court deemed his detention from the IHC grounds "invalid and unlawful," a division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted PTI Chairman Imran Khan a two-week bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case, DAWN has reported. Read more

262 more Bangladeshi nationals return from Sudan

A total of 262 Bangladeshi nationals who were stranded in Sudan due to the ongoing conflict have returned home on Friday (12 May) morning. Read more

Dhaka-Delhi satisfied at bilateral cooperation

Bangladesh and India have expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral cooperation in various fields. Read more

Onion price soared to Tk70/kg

The price of onions has increased by Tk30-35 in a month at various kitchen markets in the capital. Read more

Malaysian palm oil firms say they are not hiring from Bangladesh over recruitment concerns

Some of Malaysia's largest palm oil producers are not hiring workers from Bangladesh because of concerns over exploitative practices during recruitment, companies and labour consultants say. Read more

Grain deal to be extended by 60 days, decision may be announced by Erdogan

The grain deal, which expires on May 18, will be extended by 60 days, the corresponding decision may be first to be announced by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, a source familiar with the negotiation process told TASS. Read more