Your Evening Brief - Cyclone Mocha may cause 10-20ft high tides in coastal areas

Daily Brief

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 05:18 pm

Related News

Your Evening Brief - Cyclone Mocha may cause 10-20ft high tides in coastal areas

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 05:18 pm
Your Evening Brief - Cyclone Mocha may cause 10-20ft high tides in coastal areas

Coastal areas of Bangladesh may face the threat of 10-20 feet high tides due to the impact of the severe cyclonic storm "Mocha", said Mostafa Kamal Polash, a PhD researcher on weather and climate at Saskatchewan University in Canada. He also said people of Saint Martin are at risk and it is not safe to take shelter in any building below three floors. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Friday (12 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Islamabad High Court grants Imran Khan bail

After the Supreme Court deemed his detention from the IHC grounds "invalid and unlawful," a division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted PTI Chairman Imran Khan a two-week bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case, DAWN has reported. Read more

262 more Bangladeshi nationals return from Sudan

A total of 262 Bangladeshi nationals who were stranded in Sudan due to the ongoing conflict have returned home on Friday (12 May) morning. Read more

Dhaka-Delhi satisfied at bilateral cooperation

Bangladesh and India have expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral cooperation in various fields. Read more

Onion price soared to Tk70/kg

The price of onions has increased by Tk30-35 in a month at various kitchen markets in the capital. Read more

Malaysian palm oil firms say they are not hiring from Bangladesh over recruitment concerns

Some of Malaysia's largest palm oil producers are not hiring workers from Bangladesh because of concerns over exploitative practices during recruitment, companies and labour consultants say. Read more

Grain deal to be extended by 60 days, decision may be announced by Erdogan

The grain deal, which expires on May 18, will be extended by 60 days, the corresponding decision may be first to be announced by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, a source familiar with the negotiation process told TASS. Read more

Top News

Evening brief / Daily brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

When passion pays off - Story of Nahar Agro

6h | Features
The Lifan K19 is a cruiser bike with a long wheelbase and styling cues borrowed from the iconic Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114. Photo: Sahil Ahsan

Lifan K-19: Is it the most dominant cruiser motorcycle?

8h | Wheels
Photo caption: Founded by Medina Ali (left), Dr Chashi team works with AI models and helps farmers, via their app, to detect diseases and insects, and much more. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dr Chashi: How using AI can strengthen our agro sector

8h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

22h | TBS Stories
Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

7h | TBS Health
Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

3h | TBS Insight
Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

1d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh