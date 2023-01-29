Your evening brief - Corruption remains the biggest barrier to business: CPD

Corruption remains the biggest barrier for doing business for majority of enterprises in Bangladesh, the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said today. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (29 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Public has to bear the cost of corruption ultimately: Fahmida Khatun

The public has to ultimately bear the cost of corruption, said Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Executive Director Fahmida Khatun. Read more

Only AL made country self-sufficient in food: PM

Bangladesh has become self-sufficient in food production under the sole leadership and directives of Awami League (AL) government, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said. Read more

PM opens 26 development schemes in Rajshahi

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated 26 development projects including seven of the Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), worth around TK 1,316.97 crore, during her daylong visit. Read more

Bangladesh maintains balance in continuing ties with India, China: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday Bangladesh will continue to maintain a balanced foreign policy noting that its geostrategic location is very important. Read more

PM Hasina urges police to serve people with professionalism and sympathy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday (29 January) asked the members of Bangladesh Police to reach its services to the doorstep of the people, upholding the concept of citizen services in the modern time. Read more

HSC results on 8 February

Results of the last Higher Secondary Certificate examination will be released on 8 February. Read more

C&F Agents Association announces two days strike

The Federation of Bangladesh Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association has announced a two-day strike from 30 January to 31 January in demand of revoking various rules including HS code and CPC. Read more

Aman Feed's profit plunge due to high prices of raw materials

Aman Feed Limited, a concern of the Aman Group, has reported an 80% fall in profit in the first half of the current 2022-23 fiscal year owing to high raw materials costs. Read more

Directors of Savar Refractories offer to buy general shareholders' shares at Tk95 each

As a part of voluntary de-listing from the stock market, the directors of the Savar Refractories Limited — have offered to purchase shares held by the general shareholders at Tk95.52 each. Read more

US four-star general warns of war with China in 2025

A four-star US Air Force general said in a memo that his gut told him the United States would fight China in the next two years, comments that Pentagon officials said were not consistent with American military assessments. Read more

Ukraine imposes sanctions on 182 Russian, Belarusian firms, 3 people

Ukraine imposed sanctions against 182 Russian and Belarusian companies, and three individuals, in the latest of a series of steps by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to block Moscow's and Minsk's connections to his country. Read more

Trump kicks off campaign with low-key events in New Hampshire, South Carolina - warns 2024 election 'our one shot' to save America

Donald Trump warned Saturday that the next election would be America's last chance for salvation as he attempted to revive a faltering third run for the White House in two US states that launched his winning 2016 presidential campaign. Read more