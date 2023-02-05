Your evening brief: Consumers should pay the actual costs to get gas and electricity: PM

Defending the decision to withdraw subsidies on energy, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said consumers should pay the actual costs to avail gas and electricity supply. "Gas and electricity supplies can be provided if everyone agrees to pay the purchasing costs. How much subsidy can be given? And why should we continue to give subsidies?" she said, adding that the government is providing subsidies to agriculture and food production for the greater interest of the nation. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (5 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

PM Hasina inaugurates newly constructed Revenue Building, kicks-off first-ever revenue conference

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the newly constructed 12-story National Board of Revenue (NBR) building at Agargaon, Dhaka, today. She unveiled its plaque during the inauguration. Afterwards, she toured the different sections of the building. Read more

Bangladesh likely to get back the money borrowed by Sri Lanka: FM

Bangladesh is expected to get back the money borrowed by Sri Lanka by September this year as the country's economic situation is improving. "Sri Lanka is gradually doing better. They are recovering slowly. We have given them time till September (to repay the loan)," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters at state guesthouse Padma on Sunday afternoon, hoping for repayment by Sri Lanka within the timeframe. Read more

DSEX inches down amid profit booking

DSEX, the benchmark index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), has inched down by 0.13%, or 8 points, to settle 6,286 points amid the turnover increased by 9.55% on Sunday (5 February). The market started out with a positive vibe as investors' participation increased but the DSE indices turned negative as profit booking pressure was higher mid-trading session. Read more

HC suspends order that had asked GM Quader to refrain from party activities

The High Court today cleared the way for Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader to perform his political duties after it suspended an order asking him to refrain from party activities. A single HC bench of Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz issued a ruling in this regard on Sunday, Quader's lawyer Sheikh Muhammad Sirajul Islam told The Business Standard. Read more

MoU between Bangladesh, Malaysia will be reviewed to make process of sending migrant workers easier: Minister

Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed said that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Bangladesh and Malaysia will be reviewed to make the process of sending migrant workers easier and faster. Read more

Rohingyas shifted to Ukhiya amid conflict at Tumbru zero line

Rohingyas were evacuated from the Tumbru border of Bandarban to a transit camp at Ukhiya's Kutupalong amid continuous gunfights at the zero line. Around 180 Rohingyas were evacuated, of whom 35 families were transferred Sunday (5 February). About 23 families are registered in different camps while 12 are unregistered, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammed Mizanur Rahman told The Business Standard. Read more

Pakistan should formally apologise for 1971 atrocities: Momen tells Hina Rabbani

Bangladesh has said Pakistan "should formally apologise" for the atrocities perpetrated against unarmed Bangalees in 1971. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen conveyed this to State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Hina Rabbani Khar when she met her Bangladesh counterpart in Sri Lanka's Colombo Saturday. Read more

Sri Lanka thanks Bangladesh for timely assistance on road to recovery

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has conveyed Sri Lanka's gratitude to the Bangladesh government and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the timely assistance as the country battles to rebuild its economy. Read more

Pakistan's former president Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai after prolonged illness

Pakistan's former president Pervez Musharraf passed away at a Dubai hospital on Sunday after a prolonged battle with the rare disease amyloidosis. He was 79. In a statement issued immediately after his demise, Inter-Services Public Relations expressed heartfelt condolences. "May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family," the military's media wing said. Read more

US fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon with missile

A US military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it first entered US airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-US relations. Read more

China strongly opposes US move to shoot down unmanned airship

China expressed strong dissatisfaction and opposition towards the US use of force to attack China's civilian unmanned airship, Chinese Foreign Ministry said Sunday in a statement. Read more

US pauses activity at three airports for "national security effort" amid questions about Chinese spy balloon

The US Federal Aviation Administration said it paused departures and arrivals at three airports including Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina on Saturday because of a "national security effort." Read more

Pakistan blocks Wikipedia over 'sacrilegious' content

Wikipedia was blocked in Pakistan on Saturday after authorities censored the online encyclopedia for hosting "blasphemous content." Earlier in the week, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) told Wikipedia it had 48 hours to block or remove content or access to the site would be cut off. Read more

Indian watchdog tells investors markets stable despite Adani rout

India's market regulator moved to calm investor concerns on Saturday, saying that its financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner, despite recent dramatic stock falls in Adani Group companies. Read more