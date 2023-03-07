Your Evening Brief – China says US should change attitude or risk conflict

The United States should change its "distorted" attitude towards China or "conflict and confrontation" will follow, China's foreign minister said on Tuesday, while defending its stance on the war in Ukraine and defending its close ties with Russia. Read More

Govt to sit with stakeholders on possible changes to DSA: Law Minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Advocate Anisul Huq on Monday reiterated that the Digital Security Act 2018 was not aimed at repressing freedom of speech or freedom of the press.

Over 500 students accused in police case over Science Lab clash

Police have filed a case against some 500-600 students of Dhaka College and Dhanmondi Ideal College for their alleged involvement in a clash at the Science Lab on Sunday (5 March).

Kremlin says it does not recognise Western price cap on its oil

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it did not recognise the price cap introduced by Western countries on its oil exports, after the United States said that the cap was "working well".

BGMEA eyes potential $5 billion recycled apparel export

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has touted great prospects in the export of value-added garments made of recycled yarn from scrap fabric or used cloth.

Bangladeshi man died in Greece train crash that killed at least 57

The body of a Bangladeshi national was recovered on Monday (6 March) almost a week after the deadly train crash in Greece, reports Greek City Times.

Sitakunda oxygen plant blast: Owners among 16 sued for negligence

Total 16 people, including three owners of Sheema Oxygen Plant Limited, have been sued in connection with Sunday's explosion at the oxygen plant in Sitakunda, Chattogram, which left seven people dead.

Responding to Chinese 'joke', Kremlin says United States is 'invisible hand' in Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the United States was driving the Ukraine conflict, saying China's foreign minister was joking when he said an "invisible hand" was to blame.

Ban on Robi's e-SIM sale withdrawn

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has withdrawn the ban on Robi's e-SIM sale.

India, Russia review bilateral trade and economic cooperation

India and Russia reviewed bilateral trade and economic cooperation, including the deficit in bilateral trade, during a virtual meeting on Monday between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Russian deputy prime minister Denis Manturov.