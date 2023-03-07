Your Evening Brief – China says US should change attitude or risk conflict

Daily Brief

TBS Report
07 March, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 05:31 pm

Related News

Your Evening Brief – China says US should change attitude or risk conflict

TBS Report
07 March, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 05:31 pm
Your Evening Brief – China says US should change attitude or risk conflict

The United States should change its "distorted" attitude towards China or "conflict and confrontation" will follow, China's foreign minister said on Tuesday, while defending its stance on the war in Ukraine and defending its close ties with Russia. Read More

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (7 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Govt to sit with stakeholders on possible changes to DSA: Law Minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Advocate Anisul Huq on Monday reiterated that the Digital Security Act 2018 was not aimed at repressing freedom of speech or freedom of the press. Read More

Over 500 students accused in police case over Science Lab clash

Police have filed a case against some 500-600 students of Dhaka College and Dhanmondi Ideal College for their alleged involvement in a clash at the Science Lab on Sunday (5 March). Read More

Kremlin says it does not recognise Western price cap on its oil

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it did not recognise the price cap introduced by Western countries on its oil exports, after the United States said that the cap was "working well". Read More

BGMEA eyes potential $5 billion recycled apparel export

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has touted great prospects in the export of value-added garments made of recycled yarn from scrap fabric or used cloth. Read More

Bangladeshi man died in Greece train crash that killed at least 57

The body of a Bangladeshi national was recovered on Monday (6 March) almost a week after the deadly train crash in Greece, reports Greek City Times. Read More

Sitakunda oxygen plant blast: Owners among 16 sued for negligence

Total 16 people, including three owners of Sheema Oxygen Plant Limited, have been sued in connection with Sunday's explosion at the oxygen plant in Sitakunda, Chattogram, which left seven people dead. Read More

Responding to Chinese 'joke', Kremlin says United States is 'invisible hand' in Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the United States was driving the Ukraine conflict, saying China's foreign minister was joking when he said an "invisible hand" was to blame. Read More

Ban on Robi's e-SIM sale withdrawn

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has withdrawn the ban on Robi's e-SIM sale.  Read More

India, Russia review bilateral trade and economic cooperation

India and Russia reviewed bilateral trade and economic cooperation, including the deficit in bilateral trade, during a virtual meeting on Monday between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Russian deputy prime minister Denis Manturov. Read More

 

Top News

Daily brief / Evening brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

8h | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

1d | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

44m | TBS Science
The secret to printing dollars

The secret to printing dollars

22h | TBS Stories
From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

21h | TBS Stories
RAKAB wants to solve the problem

RAKAB wants to solve the problem

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters