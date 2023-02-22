Your Evening Brief - British investors keen to invest in aviation, education

British investors are keen to invest in aviation, education and financial sectors in Bangladesh, said British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson. "We have a direct bilateral trade dialogue now with the Bangladesh government," he said while addressing the "Investment Climate Reforms in Bangladesh: Findings from the End-Term Evaluation of Investment Climate Fund (BICF) Program" in Hotel International, Dhaka on Wednesday (22 February). Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (22 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

36 scrips manage to stay afloat on Wednesday

Amid the bearish trading on Wednesday, 36 scrips managed to stay afloat in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), while 120 shares declined during the closing bell. No scrip could gain up to the maximum allowable limit due to the shaky confidence of investors.

Omega Seiki to set up manufacturing facility in Bangladesh for M1KA brand of e-trucks

Indian electric vehicle manufacturer Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) will set up a manufacturing facility in Bangladesh for its M1KA brand of e-trucks besides their distribution in a joint venture with Brandwin Group, at an investment of $10 million.

By-election to Chattogram-8 constituency on 27 April

By-election to the Chattogram-8 constituency – left vacant following the death of Awami League MP Moslem Uddin Ahmed – will be held on 27 April. Election Commission (EC) Secretary Jahangir Alam announced the schedule today.

Admission fees hiked by 20% for private medical college students

Authorities have raised the fees for admission to private medical and dental colleges by 20% to Tk19.44 lakh, starting from the 2022-23 education year. The figure was Tk16.20 lakh, fixed back in 2018.

16-year-old boy found in shipping container in Malaysia returns to Bangladesh

A 16-year-old boy who was found in a shipping container in Port Klang, Malaysia has been repatriated back to Bangladesh. The deceased, Fahim, had sailed from Chittagong in Bangladesh to Port Klang. He was found in a weak condition on Jan 17 when the ship docked at port, said Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Young Bangladeshi tourist dies in Sikkim hotel

A young Bangladeshi male tourist died in Sikkim, India, on Tuesday (21 February), reports Indian news media The Voice of Sikkim. A distress call was received on the emergency helpline number of India – 112 – at around 1am informing that a male tourist, Md Rashedur Rahman, from Bangladesh's Gaibandha, staying in a local hotel in Lachung, was seriously ill and needed medical assistance, The Voice of Sikkim news report reads.

Biometric visa application must to perform Hajj this year

The Saudi government has made submission of biometric visa applications for all pilgrims to perform Hajj this year. Necessary action is being taken in this regard, according to a Ministry of Religious Affairs circular.

Hundreds of PTI supporters prepare for jail as 'court arrest' begins

Hundreds of supp­or­ters of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) have planned to hit the streets in Punjab's provincial capital on Wednesday to kick off the "Jail Bharo Tehreek" where more than 200 supporters could face court arrest.

Ola, Uber, and Rapido bike taxi banned in Delhi with immediate effect

Uber, Ola and Rapido bike taxi services have now been banned in Delhi. Delhi Transport Department has issued a public notice to the ride-sharing companies to put a stop to bike taxi services with immediate effect, reports India Today.

China's Xi calls for tech self-reliance amid US tension

President Xi Jinping said China must resolve issues in key technological fields from the bottom up, state media reported, as the country deals with a growing number of mainly US export controls on advanced technology.

Not an era for war, India says, as G20 finance meet starts

India reiterated its stance on the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, saying it was time for dialogue and diplomacy, as finance officials from the Group of 20 (G20) started a meeting near the southern city of Bengaluru.

Facebook, Instagram could have 12 million paying subscribers by early 2024: Bank of America

The new verified subscription service by Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instragram, could land nearly 12 million subscribers by 2024, according to a Bank of America (BoFA) research note published Tuesday (21 February).

Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered a warning to the West over Ukraine by suspending a landmark nuclear arms control treaty, announcing that new strategic systems had been put on combat duty, and threatening to resume nuclear tests.

Iran slaps tit-for-tat sanctions on EU, Britain

Iran imposed sanctions Tuesday on 36 individuals and entities from the European Union and Britain in reaction to similar measures against Tehran over its response to months-long protests.

US plans tough restrictions on asylum seekers

President Joe Biden's administration proposed tough new restrictions on asylum seekers Tuesday, saying it wanted to head off a rush of migrants to the southern border when Covid-related controls are lifted.

Turkey bans layoffs, offers salary support in earthquake zone

Turkey has launched a temporary wage support scheme and banned layoffs in 10 cities on Wednesday to protect workers and businesses from the financial impact of the massive earthquakes that hit the south of the country earlier this month.