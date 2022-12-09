Your evening brief – BNP gets DMP's approval to hold 10 December rally at Golapbag field

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has given Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) approval to hold its 10 December rally at the capital's Golapbag field. "The authorities have given us permission to hold the rally at Golapbagh field," BNP Vice Chairman Dr AZM Zahid Hossain told reporters on Friday (9 December). Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Friday (9 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail, land in jail in Nayapaltan clash case

A Dhaka court has sent BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the party's Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas to jail in a case filed over the party's clash with police at Nayapaltan on Wednesday. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim's court denied bail of the BNP leaders after they were produced before the court Friday afternoon, Advocate Masum Hossain Talukder confirmed The Business Standard. Read more

BNP urges all opposition parties to join Saturday's rally at Golapbag

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called on all those parties who are ready to hold simultaneous movement against the government to join its final divisional rally at Golapbag in the capital on Saturday (10 December). "I call upon all the BNP leaders and activists and other parties who will be with us in the movement against the government to join Saturday's rally," BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said at a press briefing Friday (9 December). Read more

Be on guard: Awami League directs partymen regarding BNP's 10 Dec rally

Bangladesh Awami League has directed its leaders and activists in every district, upazila, and ward of the country, including in the capital Dhaka to be on guard against any sort of unrest ahead of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) 10 December rally. Read more

Traffic in Dhaka city normal, less passengers in long-haul buses ahead of BNP rally

The traffic condition within Dhaka remained normal since Friday (9 December) morning, however, the number of passengers in the long-haul buses have been low ahead of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) rally on Saturday (10 December). Less number of buses are leaving from and coming to Dhaka. Read more

Police check posts set up at Dhaka's entry points

Police checkposts have been set up on all roads leading to capital Dhaka, including the Dhaka-Mawa, Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Aricha highways. Read more

Begum Rokeya's dreams about women empowerment fulfilled in Bangladesh: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said the post of deputy leader in Parliament will be fulfilled by a woman again. The premier was speaking at a programme arranged in the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium to celebrate Begum Rokeya Day-2022 and distribute Begum Rokeya Padak-2022. Read more

US, Sweden, Finland seek Turkey greenlight soon on NATO

Finland and Sweden joined the United States on Thursday in asking Turkey for its greenlight soon to join NATO, saying they have been fulfilling promises sought by Ankara on militants. Read more

Putin says West's desire for global dominance increases conflict risks

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said the West's desire to maintain its dominance on the world stage was increasing the risks of conflict. "The potential for conflict in the world is growing and this is a direct consequence of the attempts by Western elites to preserve their political, financial, military and ideological dominance by any means," Putin said. Read more

Ukraine: Russia put rocket launchers at nuclear power plant

Russian forces have installed multiple rocket launchers at Ukraine's shut-down Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ukrainian officials claimed Thursday, raising fears Europe's largest atomic power station could be used as a base to fire on Ukrainian territory and heightening radiation dangers. Read more

China putting US space assets at risk, senior US officer says

China is building capabilities that put most US space assets at risk, and China sees the domain as crucial to their military strategy, the head of the US Space Command said on Friday. Read more