Your evening brief - BNP announces countrywide sit-in protest on 11 Jan

TBS Report
30 December, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 07:11 pm

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Ganatantra Mancha have announced mass sit-in protests in all divisional cities including Dhaka on 11 January as part of the simultaneous movement of the opposition parties and alliances to overthrow the government. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Friday (30 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Jamaat, police clash in capital

Members of Jamaat-e-Islami and police reportedly engaged in clashes in the capital's Malibagh, Mouchak and Paltan areas after Juma prayers Friday afternoon. Read more

Marion Biotech, cough syrup makers linked to Uzbek deaths, halts all production

Marion Biotech - the Noida-based manufacturer of a cough syrup blamed by Uzbekistan authorities for the death of 19 children - has halted production of all medicines, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted Friday morning. Read more

Destroying the country, BNP now talks about reforms: Quader

Taking a swipe at the BNP, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday (30 December) said that the party destroyed the state and now speaks of reforms. Read more

China appoints Qin Gang as new foreign minister - state radio

China has appointed Qin Gang as its new foreign minister, state radio reported on Friday. Read more

AL men take position across city as BNP holds mass rally

The ruling Awami League and its affiliates have taken a cautious stance in the capital to counter any kind of sabotage by BNP men in the name of mass protests. Read more

4 districts shiver as mild cold wave rolls in

A mild cold wave is sweeping through Naogaon, Panchagarh, Jashore and Chuadanga, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Friday. Read more

