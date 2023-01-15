Your evening brief - BB says IMF satisfied with Bangladesh's proactive economic management

Quoting the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Antoinette Monsio Sayeh, the Bangladesh Bank (BB) spokesperson Mezbaul Haque said the IMF has praised Bangladesh's proactive economic management amid the coronavirus pandemic. A four-member IMF delegation, including its DMD Antoinette Monsio Sayeh, had a meeting with a few members of the Bangladesh Bank on Sunday. The team arrived in Dhaka on Saturday (14 January) on a five-day visit. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (15 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

At least 64 killed in Nepal's worst air crash in 30 years

At least 64 people were killed on Sunday when a domestic flight crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, the small Himalayan country's worst air crash in three decades.

BB raises policy rate by 25 basis points to curb inflation

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has increased the policy rate by 25 basis points to 6% in a move to curb inflation by making money more expensive for banks.

RAB made 'tremendous progress' in 'respecting rights' while performing duties: Top US diplomat

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu has said that Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has made "tremendous progress" in performing its duties while respecting human rights.

US working very closely with Bangladesh regarding GSP facilities: Donald Lu

Visiting US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu said today that his country is working very closely with Bangladesh regarding the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) facilities.

Mirza Fakhrul admitted to hospital

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was admitted to the capital's Evercare Hospital this morning.

HC orders probe into allegations of 459 Bangladeshis' properties in Dubai

The High Court (HC) on Sunday directed authorities concerned to look into the allegations of properties of 459 Bangladeshi nationals in Dubai.

PM to inaugurate 50 model mosques on 16 Jan

Preparations are underway to inaugurate 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres across the country on Monday (16 January).

Curtain rises on 21st Dhaka International Film Festival

The 21st edition of the Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF), one of the longest-running cultural festivals in the country, officially began in the city Saturday, with 252 films set to be showcased from 71 countries till 22 January.

First phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat

The first phase of the Bishwa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of the Muslims, concluded today as thousands of devotees prayed for peace, progress and welfare of the country as well as the Muslim Ummah.

More classified documents found at Biden home

Five additional pages of classified material have been found at Joe Biden's family home in Delaware, the White House said Saturday in a new twist in a politically sensitive affair for the president.

Britain to send battle tanks to Ukraine, Dnipro death toll rises to 18

The death toll from Russia's missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro has climbed to 18, officials said on Sunday, while Britain said overnight it will soon send a squadron of its main battle tanks to help Ukraine's defence.

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe competition

R'Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday night.