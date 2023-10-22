Your Evening Brief - BB grants digital banking licences to Nagad Digital Bank PLC, ACI's Kori Digital PLC

Daily Brief

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 06:45 pm

Related News

Your Evening Brief - BB grants digital banking licences to Nagad Digital Bank PLC, ACI's Kori Digital PLC

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 06:45 pm
Your Evening Brief - BB grants digital banking licences to Nagad Digital Bank PLC, ACI&#039;s Kori Digital PLC

The Bangladesh Bank on Sunday granted digital banking licences to Nagad Digital Bank PLC and Kori Digital PLC of ACI. Also, three other applicants, each with support from different traditional banks, have been granted permission to establish digital banking platforms. Furthermore, there is a possibility that three fintech firms may receive licenses after a six-month monitoring period to assess the performance of the initial two digital banks. Read More 

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (22 October), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

All enjoy equal religious rights in Bangladesh: PM Hasina tells Hindus celebrating Durga Puja

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said her government is determined to ensure equal rights for all citizens irrespective of their religions and castes. "We always believe that everyone in the country irrespective of religion and caste will enjoy equal rights," she said while exchanging greetings with the Hindu devotees at the Durga Puja pandal of Dhakeshwari Temple in the city. Read More

US ambassador asks home minister whether roads will be closed during BNP rally on 28 October

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has asked whether the government will close the roads in Dhaka during the BNP rally on 28 October, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said. Haas made the query during a courtesy meeting with the home minister at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday (22 October), Kamal told reporters after the meeting. Read More

Govt allocates Tk11 crore to bonds from Universal Pension Scheme fund: Finance minister

The government has allocated Tk11.31 crore for investment in bonds, utilising funds from the Universal Pension Scheme, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said today. Speaking at a media briefing, the finance minister said various initiatives like these types of investments exist worldwide. Read More

Tk48 lakh heist on Dhaka Elevated Expressway: DB arrests all perpetrators

It was a literal highway robbery. On 10 October, officials of Mother Textile were on their way to their Banani office, carrying Tk48 lakh with them. They had just withdrawn Tk83 lakh from a bank in Uttara, paid Tk35.5 lakh to one of the partners at the bank and now just had one stop. Read More

 

Top News

Daily brief / Evening brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

3h | Wheels
The current E210 Corolla lineup consists of a sophisticated design that&#039;s sportier than ever before. The Corolla Cross, on the other hand, looks much tamer. Photos: Saikat Roy

Toyota Corolla Cross: Contender for the next most popular crossover in Bangladesh

3h | Wheels
Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

4h | Features
Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

25m | TBS World
David Warner - bowlers beware

David Warner - bowlers beware

2h | TBS SPORTS
Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

6h | TBS World
MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

7h | Corporate Talks