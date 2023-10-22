Your Evening Brief - BB grants digital banking licences to Nagad Digital Bank PLC, ACI's Kori Digital PLC

The Bangladesh Bank on Sunday granted digital banking licences to Nagad Digital Bank PLC and Kori Digital PLC of ACI. Also, three other applicants, each with support from different traditional banks, have been granted permission to establish digital banking platforms. Furthermore, there is a possibility that three fintech firms may receive licenses after a six-month monitoring period to assess the performance of the initial two digital banks. Read More

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (22 October), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

All enjoy equal religious rights in Bangladesh: PM Hasina tells Hindus celebrating Durga Puja

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said her government is determined to ensure equal rights for all citizens irrespective of their religions and castes. "We always believe that everyone in the country irrespective of religion and caste will enjoy equal rights," she said while exchanging greetings with the Hindu devotees at the Durga Puja pandal of Dhakeshwari Temple in the city. Read More

US ambassador asks home minister whether roads will be closed during BNP rally on 28 October

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has asked whether the government will close the roads in Dhaka during the BNP rally on 28 October, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said. Haas made the query during a courtesy meeting with the home minister at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday (22 October), Kamal told reporters after the meeting. Read More

Govt allocates Tk11 crore to bonds from Universal Pension Scheme fund: Finance minister

The government has allocated Tk11.31 crore for investment in bonds, utilising funds from the Universal Pension Scheme, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said today. Speaking at a media briefing, the finance minister said various initiatives like these types of investments exist worldwide. Read More

Tk48 lakh heist on Dhaka Elevated Expressway: DB arrests all perpetrators

It was a literal highway robbery. On 10 October, officials of Mother Textile were on their way to their Banani office, carrying Tk48 lakh with them. They had just withdrawn Tk83 lakh from a bank in Uttara, paid Tk35.5 lakh to one of the partners at the bank and now just had one stop. Read More