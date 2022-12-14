Your evening brief – BB asks banks to levy minimum LC margin on rice, wheat imports

TBS Report
14 December, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 06:04 pm

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked banks to take a minimum cash advance from importers while opening letters of credit (LCs) for rice and wheat to keep their prices at a tolerable level in the domestic market and ensure smooth supply. The advance payment, also known as the cash LC margin, should be kept at the minimum level depending on the bank-client relationship, as per a BB circular issued today (14 December). Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (14 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you… 

Nation recalls illustrious sons and daughters on Martyred Intellectuals Day

Bangladesh is observing Martyred Intellectuals Day today (December 14, 2022) to honour the intellectuals brutally killed by the Pakistani occupation forces and their local collaborators in 1971. Read more

Foreign currency transactions through card rise 172% YoY in Jan-Oct

Foreign currency transactions through cards maintained an upward trend in January-October this year, surging 172% year-on-year to Tk3,908 crore, amid a crunch of cash dollars. Read more

 

GM Quader cannot perform duties as JaPa chairman: Appellate Division

The Appellate Division on Wednesday barred GM Quader from performing his duties as Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman citing the party's organogram. Read more

Govt primary school assistant teacher recruitment test result published

The result of the government primary school assistant teacher recruitment test, 2022 has been published. Read more

Jamaat, which was behind killings of intellectuals in 1971, BNP's main associate: Info Minister

Jamaat and Al-Badr forces, who were behind the killings of intellectuals in 1971, are the main associates of BNP, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said today. Read more

India's Nov WPI inflation at 21-month low as food, commodity prices ease

India's annual wholesale price-based inflation rate (WPI) INWPI=ECI eased to its lowest in 21 months, signalling that price pressure in Asia's third-largest economy is beginning to cool and policymakers might shift their focus to growth. Read more

Fire in front of Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal brought under control

Two oil tanker lorries caught on fire in front of the under-construction third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Wednesday morning. Read more

UK inflation falls from 41-year high giving some relief to Bank of England

British inflation fell more sharply than expected in November to 10.7% from October's 41-year high of 11.1%, according to official consumer prices data that may offer some comfort to the Bank of England and hard-squeezed households. Read more

Argentina in the final! Messi, Alvarez brilliance gets comprehensive 3-0 win over Croatia

Argentina are the first team to book their place in this year's FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, beating a spirited Croatia team 3-0 on Tuesday evening. Read more

Fakhrul, Abbas should have been given division from the start: HC

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas should have been given the first-class division facilities in jail to begin with considering they are both former lawmakers and ministers, said the High Court on Wednesday. Read more

