Your evening brief - Bangladesh will not accept sanctioned Russian ships, says FM Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said that Bangladesh will not accept Russian ships that are under sanctions. He said that there are 69 Russian ships which are currently under sanctions imposed by the USA.

It is high time to work together on more projects, investment areas: Chinese envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Sunday said it is high time to work together on more projects and investment areas overcoming the common challenges ahead.

Presidential election within 23 February: EC secretary

The presidential election of Bangladesh will be held within 23 February.

Factory guard killed by truck in Gazipur, over 50 vehicles vandalised by RMG workers

More than 50 vehicles have been vandalised by RMG workers after a truck run over and killed a security guard of a factory in Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila on the Dhaka-Tangail highway on Sunday (22 January). At this time, three workers were injured.

S Alam Cold Rolled Steels, Crown Cement among 31 companies dropped from DSEX

S Alam Cold Rolled Steels Limited, Crown Cement with 29 other securities have been dropped while seven other entities have been added to Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) key index – DSEX, effective from Sunday (22 January).

Bangladesh strongly condemns burning Holy Quran in Sweden

Bangladesh has strongly condemned burning of the Holy Quran by a far-right leader on 21 January, 2023 in front of the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Stockholm, Sweden.

BNP's Ishraque gets bail in bus torching case

A court here today allowed bail to BNP leader Ishraque Hossain in a case lodged for allegedly torching a bus in the capital in 2020.

Dhaka court dismisses BNP's complaint against DB chief, 9 others over 'vandalising Nayapaltan office'

A Dhaka court today dismissed a complaint filed by BNP against chief of Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Harun Or Rashid and nine others over "vandalising" BNP's Nayapaltan central office on 7 December, 2022.

Indian ship arrives in Ashuganj river port with 958 tonnes of rod

An Indian ship with 958 tonnes of rods arrived at Ashuganj river port in Brahmanbaria on Saturday (21 January) evening. The rods are scheduled to be released from the port on Sunday (January 22) afternoon.

Second phase of Bishwa Ijtema ends with 'Akheri Munajat'

The second phase of the three-day Biswa Ijtema – the second largest congregation of Muslims after Hajj – ended today (22 January) with "Akheri Munajat" (final prayer).

Protests in Stockholm, including Quran-burning, draw strong condemnation from Turkey

Protests in Stockholm on Saturday against Turkey and Sweden's bid to join NATO, including the burning of a copy of the Quran, sharply heightened tensions with Turkey at a time when the Nordic country needs Ankara's backing to gain entry to the military alliance.

Musk announces more expensive subscription for ad-free Twitter

Twitter boss Elon Musk announced in a series of tweets Saturday that the company's subscription service would show less advertising to users, including an ad-free tier.

Six more classified docs found in Justice Dept search of Biden home

Officials from the US Department of Justice found six more classified documents during a search of Joe Biden's family home in Delaware this week, the president's personal lawyer said in a statement Saturday.