Your Evening Brief – Bangladesh maintains close ties with all – China, US and India: PM Hasina tells CNN

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 05:11 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday (21 March) said that Bangladesh is close to everyone, not only to any particular country. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (21 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Arav Khan detained by Dubai Police

Dubai Police have detained Arav Khan, the absconding accused in a case filed over the murder of Special Branch (SB) Police Inspector Mamun Imran Khan. Read more

Kremlin says Putin and Xi discussed Chinese peace proposal

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had held a "thorough" exchange of views during their first day of talks and had discussed Beijing's peace plan for Ukraine. Read more

Bangladesh can attract more US investment if they ensure less corruption than other markets: Peter Haas

If Bangladesh can assure US citizens and investors that corruption is less prevalent here than in other markets, it will attract more investment, said US Ambassador Peter Haas. Read more

Process of electing Md Shahabuddin as 22nd president valid: SC

The Chamber Court of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a High Court order saying the process of electing Md Shahabuddin as the 22nd president of Bangladesh was valid. Read more

Deposits in foreign banks increase by Tk6,000 crores in 3 months

Foreign banks operating in Bangladesh saw deposits increase by around Tk6,000 crore in the December quarter at a time when local public and private banks were scrambling for deposits after news on loan irregularities and frauds there emerged. Read more

Stocks edge up after 2 days of losing streaks

Investors witnessed an upward trend of the indices at both stock exchanges on Tuesday after two days of losing streaks. Read more

Women more at risk of post-Covid complications: Study

The prevalence of post-Covid complications was found to be 1.5 to 4 times higher in females than in males, according to a study. Read more

Researchers identify malaria hotspots in Mizoram nearing Bangladesh border

As Mizoram shares international borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar, malaria control in this region is critical for malaria elimination efforts in all three countries, reads a research published in Nature Portfolio. Read more

Russia says coordinates meeting with Turkey, Syria, Iran officials

Russia is coordinating with Syria, Iran and Turkey on a schedule for a meeting of their deputy foreign ministers, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told the state RIA news agency on Tuesday. Read more

Illegal demolitions, arbitrary killings: US takes aim at Israel's human rights abuses

The United States said Israel had issued demolition orders overwhelmingly against Arab/Palestinian-owned structures mostly in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, both considered Palestinian territories. Read more

Bangladesh hattrick champions of Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi

Bangladesh won the prestigious Bangabandhu Cup  Int'l Kabaddi tournament's title beating Chinese Taipei by 42-28 points in the final held today at Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium in the city.  Read more

