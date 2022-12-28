Your evening brief - Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

Bangladesh entered a new era today as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first-ever elevated metro rail in the capital Dhaka. "Metro rail is another achievement of Bangladesh," the premier said opening the 11.73 km part of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 of the metro rail project from Diabari to Agargaon by unveiling its plaque at Diabari in the city on Wednesday (28 December). Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (28 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

NBR extends tax return submission deadline till 1 Jan

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended the tax return submission deadline to 1 January 2023. Read more

Trial begins against Evaly's Rassel, Shamima in embezzlement case

A Dhaka court has started trial against controversial e-commerce company Evaly's CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife and also Chairman Shamima Nasrin for embezzling customers' money. Read more

Unfit bus leaves parts of the city in traffic chaos

City commuters endured severe traffic gridlock during the morning rush hours on Wednesday due to an unfit bus that broke down in the middle of a busy road. Read more

Mostafa reelected as Rangpur city mayor

Jatiya Party-nominated Md Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa has been reelected as mayor of Rangpur city by winning the Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) Elections- 2022 for the second consecutive term. Read more

China's central bank conducts reverse repos to boost liquidity

China's central bank on Wednesday conducted 202 billion yuan (about 28.99 billion US dollars) of reverse repos to maintain liquidity in the banking system. Read more

UN Security Council denounces Taliban bans on women in Afghanistan

The UN Security Council on Tuesday called for the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan, denouncing a ban by the Taliban-led administration on women attending universities or working for humanitarian aid groups. Read more

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo resigns

Russell Domingo has stepped down as Bangladesh's head coach. On Tuesday, he informed the BCB of his decision, just two days after Bangladesh's home Test series against India, which the hosts lost 2-0. Read more

Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as Covid spreads unchecked

Chinese hospitals were under intense pressure on Wednesday as a surge of Covid-19 infections strained resources in the last major country to move towards treating the virus as endemic. Read more

Russia intensifies attacks on liberated Kherson, eastern Ukraine

Russian forces stepped up mortar and artillery attacks on the recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Wednesday, Ukraine's military said, while also exerting constant pressure along front lines in eastern regions of the country. Read more