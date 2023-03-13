Your Evening Brief – Bangladesh, Korea sign $3bn soft loan deal for mega projects

Bangladesh and Korea on Sunday signed a soft loan agreement worth $3 billion aimed at implementing new mega projects in the country. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (13 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Cabinet approves draft transit deal with Bhutan

The Cabinet has approved the draft of a transit agreement between Bangladesh and Bhutan. Read more

Cabinet fixes Ramadan office time from 9am to 3:30pm

The Cabinet today fixed the office time during the fasting month of Ramadan from 9am to 3:30pm for all offices of government, semi- government, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies. Read more

West Bengal's hydropower plan ache for Dhaka, reports The Telegraph

West Bengal government's in-principle decision to set up three hydropower projects in the Darjeeling hills, risks further offence to Bangladesh which has been waiting more than a decade for a treaty on the sharing of the Teesta's waters, said a report by Indian newspaper The Telegraph. Read more

Biman removes Captain Sazid Ahmed from chief of training post

Biman Bangladesh has removed Captain Sazid Ahmed from the post of chief of Training after detecting his involvement in anomalies in pilot recruitment. Read more

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

The popular restaurant chain Sultan's Dine has been cleared of the charges accusing it of using the meat of animals other than goats for their kacchi biriyani. Read more

Action if journalists harassed during elections: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has warned that strict action will be taken if the police harass journalists during the election even after having an approved card from the Election Commission. Read more

Bangladesh welcomes renewed Saudi-Iran ties: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen welcomed the renewal of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran in a statement on Sunday (12 March). Read more

Police sue 300 people over RU clash incident

Police have filed a case against 300 people in connection with the clash between Rajshahi University students and local businessmen on Saturday (11 March). Read more

Nine militants arrested in Bandarban: RAB

RAB arrested nine members of a new militant group named Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya from Tongkabati of ​​Sadar upazila in Bandarban on Monday (13 March). Read more

4 killed as cylinder explodes in microbus after accident

Four people including two women died and five got injured as the microbus they were travelling in caught fire after falling into a ditch. Read More

Stocks on the path to recovery on Monday

Dhaka stocks are trading higher to recover what they lost in the previous session. Read more

China's Xi plans Russia visit as soon as next week

Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to travel to Russia to meet his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said, which would be sooner than previously expected. Read more

Mask-free Monday comes to Japan as government eases Covid guidelines

The smiles and screams at Tokyo Disneyland may be more obvious on Monday as the amusement park and much of Japan relaxes face mask norms that have defined the three-year Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Capitol attack

Former US vice president Mike Pence said Saturday that history would hold former president Donald Trump "accountable" for his role in the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, US media reported. Read more

In a historic first, Pakistan releases Toshakhana gifts record

In a historic first, the Pakistani government made public the details of foreign gifts retained by public office holders — presidents, prime ministers, federal cabinet members, politicians, bureaucrats, retired generals, judges and journalists from 2002 to 2022 on Sunday (12 March). Read more

Signature Bank becomes next casualty of banking turmoil after SVB

State regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday, the third largest failure in US banking history, two days after authorities shuttered Silicon Valley Bank in a collapse that stranded billions in deposits. Read more

HSBC to buy UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank

The UK government today said that HSBC Holdings has acquired the British arm of troubled US tech startup-focused Silicon Valley Bank, which failed on Friday (9 March), reports CNBC. Read more