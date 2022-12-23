Your evening brief - Awami League invites BNP to its national council

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been officially invited with a card to the 22nd National Council of Bangladesh Awami League. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Friday (23 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Pakistan suicide car bombing kills one police official, injures others

Suspected militants sped through a checkpoint in Pakistan's capital of Islamabad on Friday and blew themselves up as police gave pursuit, killing one officer and injuring several others. Read more

AL asks party men to follow traffic guidelines during national council

The ruling Awami League (AL) has urged its leaders and workers to follow traffic guidelines of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to keep vehicular movement smooth in the city on the occasion of the party's 22nd national council to be held on Saturday. Read more

Japan unveils record budget in boost to military capacity

Japan unveiled on Friday a record 114.4 trillion yen ($863 billion) budget for the next fiscal year from April, pushed up by increased military spending and higher social security costs for a fast-ageing population. Read more

IPL 2023 auction: Shakib unsold in first call

Bangladesh premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been unsold in the first call in the mini auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Shakib was one of the players bracketed in the second-highest base price - INR 1.5 crore. Read more

Oil climbs on expected drop in Russian exports, offsets US storm impact

Oil prices rose on Friday on expectations of lower Russian crude exports from the Baltic region in December, offsetting worries that a looming Arctic storm across the United States could snuff out transport fuel demand growth this holiday season. Read more

