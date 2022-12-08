Your evening brief – Arsonists won't be allowed to come to power again: PM

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina called upon the people to remain alert so that the corrupt, anti-liberation forces and arson terrorists could not come to the power. "The arson terrorists would not be allowed to come to power again," she said. Read more

Fresh clash erupts between BNP and police in Nayapaltan

Yet another clash broke out between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists this afternoon after the police had barricaded the roads in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan.

BNP determined to hold 10 Dec rally in Nayapaltan

Despite repeated warnings from police, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday (8 December) reiterated that the party will hold its 10 December rally in the capital's Nayapaltan area.

Police demarcate 'crime zone' in Nayapaltan; journos barred from entering

The bomb-disposal unit of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime of Police has gathered in front of the BNP headquarters in the capital's Nayapaltan.

Bangladesh, Nepal joint venture project gets environmental nod

Nepal's Ministry of Forest and Environment has approved the environmental impact assessment report for the proposed 160-billion-rupee hydropower project, paving the way for bilateral negotiations between Bangladesh and Nepal to develop the project.

2,500 BNP men sued over Wednesday's clash with cops in Nayapaltan, 480 arrested

Police have filed three cases against over 2,500 Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists, mentioning 550 names, in connection with the clash between BNP activists and police in the capital's Nayapaltan area on Wednesday (7 December).

Huge, missing and growing: $65 trillion in dollar debt sparks global concern

There's a hidden risk to the global financial system embedded in the $65 trillion of dollar debt being held by non-US institutions via currency derivatives, according to the Bank for International Settlements, the association of global central banks.

Appellate Division gets 3 new judges

Three judges from the Supreme Court's (SC) High Court Division have been appointed to the apex court's Appellate Division.

Commuters suffer due to transport shortage ahead of BNP's Dhaka rally

City dwellers are suffering as the number of buses on Dhaka roads are comparatively lower than usual on Thursday. Some bus owners have refrained from operating buses on the roads amid fears of violence and vandalism ahead of BNP's national rally on 10 December.

Someone outside big tech becomes world's richest person first time in 9 years

Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of luxury brand Louis Vuitton's parent company LVMH LVMH.PA, and his family briefly took the title as the world's richest, but were back at No. 2 with a personal wealth of $185.3 billion, according to Forbes.

'No small teams anymore': FIFA chief hails best group stage in World Cup history

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has hailed the group stage of the Qatar World Cup as the "best ever" and said the number of upsets and geographic breadth of the teams progressing indicated that football was becoming ever more global.

Modi's party set for record-breaking landslide in India's Gujarat state election

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was set to win the biggest majority by any party ever at elections in his home state of Gujarat on Thursday, a big boost to the Hindu nationalists ahead of general elections in 2024.

Rohingya repatriation to start next year, hopes Chinese ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on Thursday said China hopes that the repatriation of displaced Rohingya people will start next year.

Twitter to hike Blue pricing to $11 for iPhone app users

Twitter Inc plans to change the pricing of its Twitter Blue subscription product to $11, from $7.99, if paid for through its iPhone app and to $7 if paid for on the website, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person briefed on the plans.

Putin says Russia could be fighting in Ukraine for a long time

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday his army could be fighting in Ukraine for a long time, but he saw no sense in expanding a call-up of 300,000 reservists from September and October after serious Russian battlefield setbacks.

North Korean hackers exploited Seoul Halloween tragedy to distribute malware, Google says

North Korean government-backed hackers referenced the deadly Halloween crush in Seoul to distribute malware to users in South Korea, Google's Threat Analysis group said in a report.The malware was embedded in Microsoft Office documents which purported to be a government report on the tragedy that killed more than 150 people after tens of thousands of young revellers crowded into narrow alleyways.

China's rigid zero-Covid-19 policy starts to thaw

China unveiled new measures to ease some of the world's toughest Covid-19 curbs on Wednesday, after three years of a "zero-Covid" policy that triggered widespread protests and hammered the economy.

Iran holds first execution over anti-government protests

Iran hanged a man on Thursday convicted of injuring a security guard with a knife and blocking a street in Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said, the first such execution over recent anti-government unrest.