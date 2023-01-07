Your evening brief - AL's only motto is to serve people: PM

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina today reassured the countrymen that her party and government will always stand beside them in their sufferings and said the ruling party's only motto is to serve them. Read more

Dhaka records season's lowest temperature as mercury dips to 11.5°C

A mild cold wave is sweeping over the country and Chuadanga district recorded the lowest temperature this morning at 8.4°C as the northern district has been recording the lowest temperatures over the past few days in a row.

Plan to send 15 lakh workers abroad this year: Overseas employment minister

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed said on Friday that the government is planning to send 15 lakh Bangladeshi workers abroad this year.

KPI Service initiative encouraging people in remote areas to pay taxes

In the four years since the KPI Service Limited, founded by Chattogram's Priyo Dey, started its journey in 2018 to provide income tax services and spreading awareness about filing tax returns, the company has helped bringing over 5,000 people under the tax net.

4 members of a family among 5 killed in Habiganj road crash

At least five people. including four members of a family, have been killed and three others were injured in a three-way collision due to dense fog in Habiganj.

Tourist killed, seven injured in Cox's Bazar road accident

One person was killed and seven others sustained injuries after a tourist SUV turned turtle on the Marine Drive road of Cox's Bazar.

5 burnt as gas cylinder explodes in Dhamrai

Total five members of the same family, including a child, were burnt after a gas cylinder exploded at a house in Dhaka's Dhamrai area early Saturday.

Kevin McCarthy elected Republican US House speaker, but at a cost

Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the US House of Representatives early on Saturday, after making extensive concessions to a group of right-wing hardliners that raised questions about the party's ability to govern.

Delhi Ridge's minimum temperature dips to 1.5 degrees; multiple flights delayed

The residents of the India's capital Delhi on Saturday woke up to another cold and foggy morning with the minimum temperature at Delhi Ridge recording at 1.5 degree Celsius.