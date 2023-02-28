Your Evening Brief - All haor roads to be elevated for smooth water flow: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday declared that all roads in the haor regions will be elevated for unhindered water flow, aquaculture and maintaining smooth waterways. Read More

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (28 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

PM inaugurates Freedom Fighter Abdul Hamid cantonment in Kishoreganj

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the newly constructed Freedom Fighter Abdul Hamid Cantonment in Kishoreganj. Read More

REHAB for unconditional black money investment at 10% tax for up to 10 years

The Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) has proposed to allow black money investment opportunities in the housing sector at a 10% tax with no questions asked. Read More

Apparel export to EU grew by 15.04% during July-Jan of FY23: EPB

The European Union's (EU) apparel imports from Bangladesh saw 15.04% growth during July-January of fiscal 2022-23, $13.73 billion from $11.94 billion in July-January FY22, as per the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). Read More

Dhaka urges Argentina to set up edible oil factory in Bangladesh

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has urged Argentina to set up an edible oil factory in one of the economic zones (EZ) in Bangladesh. Read More

Bangladesh has capacity to patrol land and maritime borders; improved airport screening: US report

Bangladesh has the capacity to patrol land and maritime borders and has improved cargo and passenger airport screening with updated equipment, procedures, and increased staff, says a report released on Tuesday (28 February) by the US. Read More

Electricity deal with Adani Group 'unnecessary and unfair': Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday criticised the electricity deal with India's Adani Group alleging the government of having no accountability to the people. Read More

13 more bus companies to offer e-ticketing service from Wednesday

Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association has announced they would launch e-ticketing services for additional 947 buses under 13 companies from Wednesday (1 March). Read More

Student torture at IU: Probe body finds negligence in duty of hall provost, house tutor

A probe committee has found serious negligence on the part of authorities of Islamic University, Kushtia and its residential hall in preventing and taking subsequent action against the persons involved in the torture of a female student there. Read More

Bidyanondo introduces 'Rickshaw Bin' to keep Dhaka clean

Bidyanondo Foundation – a non-profit social welfare organisation - has once again come up with an innovative idea called "Rickshaw Bin" in a bid to save Dhaka city from plastic pollution. Read More

Stocks continue recovery as DSE turnover crosses Tk400cr

The Regulator's assurance of not withdrawing the floor prices immediately helped increase confidence among investors and Dhaka Stocks closed higher for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. Read More

IPDC Finance declares 10% cash dividend

IPDC Finance Ltd has declared a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders for the year that ended on 31 December 2022. The figure was 12% the previous year. Read More

Fu-Wang Foods declares interim dividend for the first time

Fu-Wang Foods, a bread and confectionary foods manufacturer, has decided to pay a 0.50% interim cash dividend to its shareholders for the first half of the current fiscal year. Read More

19 Bangladeshi nationals rescued from human traffickers in South Africa

Nineteen Bangladeshi nationals were rescued from suspected human traffickers in Mpumalanga of South Africa. Read More

Israelis, Palestinians pledge to curb violence at Jordan meeting

Israeli and Palestinian officials pledged to de-escalate surging violence after meeting on Sunday, issuing a joint statement in which Israel said it would halt discussions about new settlement units in the occupied West Bank for four months. Read More

UK terrorism adviser opposes Shamima Begum's exclusion from Britain

UK Government terrorism laws' reviewer Jonathan Hall KC has opined that Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to the UK as the policy of keeping people like her at a "strategic distance" is becoming increasingly untenable, The Guardian reports. Read More

Finland moves closer to joining NATO without Sweden

Finland, which has one of Europe's longest borders with Russia, on Tuesday kicks off a parliamentary debate aimed at accelerating the country's bid to join NATO, increasing the likelihood it will leave neighbour and military partner Sweden behind. Read More

Hong Kong scraps mask mandate after almost 1,000 days

Hong Kong is scrapping its mask mandate from Wednesday, Chief Executive John Lee announced, ending the financial hub's last major Covid curb as it seeks to emerge from the pandemic. Read More

India's Adani rebuffs report of $400 mln fundraise against Australian assets

India's Adani Group on Monday denied a media report that said the conglomerate was in talks with global credit funds to raise up to $400 million in debt against some of its Australian assets, calling it "totally false and untrue." Read More

Elon Musk regains his spot as the world's richest person

Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of the richest person in the world after briefly losing the title to France's Bernard Arnault. Read More

Consumption of artificial sweetener 'Erythritol' may increase risk of heart attack, stroke: Study

The consumption of foods and drinks flavoured by a popular artificial sweetener may increase a person's risk of heart attack and stroke, claims a recently published Nature Medicine study. Read More